MIAMI -- A driver said Wednesday that the car he was in was targeted early Wednesday by a shooter who fired at least two shots.Police in Miami-Dade have not yet provided a report to CBS 4 about the incident, which occurred near NW 82nd Street and 27th Avenue.The victim, who was not injured, said he is not sure why he was targeted by the gunfire.The front of his car was struck by two bullets, one puncturing his tire, which was flattened, and another piercing the driver's side door."I just got lucky I didn't get shot," said the victim, speaking on condition of anonymity.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO