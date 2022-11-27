Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
uwdawgpound.com
Film Study: Dawgs reclaim Apple Cup
The Washington Husky offense was not to be stopped on a chilly night in Pullman, racking up yardage and making it look easy. While the first half was even on the scoreboard, the Huskies were getting their points and yards out of design, while the Cougs made a lot of their big plays out of chaos.
uwdawgpound.com
Mailbag: Double-Digit Dawgs Edition
Had UW won at ASU, do you believe the Dawgs would be in the CFP conversation? Why? Or, Why not? -kdawgSW. This is a year with only 3 potential undefeated conference champions so almost by definition the Huskies would’ve been in the conversation otherwise. Right now there are also only 2 other one-loss teams out there with Ohio State and USC and the Huskies if they had beaten ASU would be about to play USC.
pullmanradio.com
First Major Winter Storm Of The Season Could Bring Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Midweek
The first major winter storm of the season is expected to hit the Palouse midweek. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of Latah County with gusts potentially reaching 35 MPH. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow in Whitman County.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
koze.com
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
Family Displaced Following Structure Fire Saturday Afternoon in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - A Clarkston family was not home when a fire broke out and destroyed their home on Saturday afternoon. Crews with Asotin County Fire District #1 and the Clarkston Fire Department responded to the fire at the mobile home park on the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95
WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
KLEWTV
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
Comments / 0