ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwdawgpound.com

Film Study: Dawgs reclaim Apple Cup

The Washington Husky offense was not to be stopped on a chilly night in Pullman, racking up yardage and making it look easy. While the first half was even on the scoreboard, the Huskies were getting their points and yards out of design, while the Cougs made a lot of their big plays out of chaos.
PULLMAN, WA
uwdawgpound.com

Mailbag: Double-Digit Dawgs Edition

Had UW won at ASU, do you believe the Dawgs would be in the CFP conversation? Why? Or, Why not? -kdawgSW. This is a year with only 3 potential undefeated conference champions so almost by definition the Huskies would’ve been in the conversation otherwise. Right now there are also only 2 other one-loss teams out there with Ohio State and USC and the Huskies if they had beaten ASU would be about to play USC.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
COTTONWOOD, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy