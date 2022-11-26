ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans kicker Caleb Shudak to make NFL debut in Week 12 vs. Bengals

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will be making his NFL debut in the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On top of activating Shudak from the physically unable to perform list and placing him on the 53-man roster, the Titans also ruled out kicker Randy Bullock, who will miss his second straight game due to a calf injury.

In addition to those moves, the Titans are also elevating defensive back Greg Mabin and linebacker Andre Smith from the practice squad for the contest. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Shudak was impressive during OTAs, making 19 of his 24 attempts. It was thought he could give Bullock a run for his money for the starting job, but a leg injury put Shudak on the shelf until he was activated this week.

As Titans special teams coach Craig Aukerman said earlier in the week, Shudak offers a bigger leg than Bullock, which means the Titans might actually be able to go for the longer field goals they avoid with Bullock.

However, Shudak’s lack of experience is a concern, making him a total wild card in what is one of the toughest games of the year for Tennessee.

