Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left. Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored. Antti Raanta made 12 saves and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 10 shots in relief. Pavel Buchnevich, Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. Binnington made 30 saves, missing a chance for his 100th victory.
Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored seven seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 for their seventh straight victory Thursday night. Beniers won a faceoff scrum to begin the overtime, got a tip from Andre Burakovsky and beat Darcy Kuemper for his 10th goal of the season to extend Seattle’s franchise-record winning streak. Coming off a 10-1-1 November, the Kraken overcame a 2-0 deficit to keep their streak rolling. Yanni Gourde scored with 2:27 left in regulation, jamming a rebound past Kuemper. Jaden Schwartz added a power-play goal for Seattle in the second period. Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves and was solid all night facing his former team. Martin Fehervary and Conor Sheary scored first period goals for Washington.
Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night. Ian Cole had a goal and an assist, Ross Colton also scored, Corey Perry added two assists and Andrei Valilevsky made 21 saves. The Lightning have won seven of nine. Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. Stamkos, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, assisted on Paul’s second goal 7:55 into the second period that made it 2-0. Stamkos started the play with a pass behind the net to Cole, who sent the puck in front to Paul.
Kopitar scores twice, Kings rally for 5-3 win over Coyotes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Trevor Moore, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala also tallied goals for the Kings, who had dropped five of six coming into the game, including a crazy 9-8 overtime defeat against Seattle on Tuesday. Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots. Matias Maccelli had a goal and an assist for Arizona while Christian Fischer and Nick Bjugstad also scored. Patrik Nemeth had a pair of assists. Vejmelka made 27 saves.
Stars’ Robertson has hat trick, extends points streak to 17
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson had his third career hat trick, scoring in all three periods to extend his points streak to 17 games in the Dallas Stars’ 5-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Robertson became the NHL’s first 20-goal scorer this season with a deflected puck in the first period, then added his 21st and 22nd on long power-play goals in each of the next two periods. His other hat tricks came in back-to-back games last March, when he was the first Stars player to ever do that. Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston also had goals for the Central Division-leading Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 31 shots for his fourth career shutout.
Hayes leads Pistons to overtime victory over Mavericks
DETROIT (AP) — Killian Hayes scored eight of 22 points in overtime as the Detroit Pistons recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the Dallas Mavericks 131-125 on Thursday night. Christian Wood’s dunk tied the game at 125 with 1:35 left in overtime, but Hayes answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Pistons ahead by six with 41.6 left and seal the win. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 30 points while Marvin Bagley III added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Luka Doncic had 35 points and 10 assists for Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 26 points.
