ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD: 2 deceased children found with stab wounds, mother in custody

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

NYPD detectives say a mother is in custody after two deceased children were found with stab wounds in Mount Hope Saturday night.

Police say the victims were a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy. During a news conference late Saturday, investigators said the children’s mother is in police custody.

Earlier in the evening, the FDNY said two people were rushed to the hospital from an apartment building after responding to a call around 8 p.m. of two people suffering cardiac arrests.

A News 12 crew on the scene saw EMS bringing out two young children on stretchers while still performing CPR on them.

They were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where police say they died.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Funeral set for 2 who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment buildingTwo other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie

WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

Bronx boy, 12, reported missing

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said. Saul Delorbe was last seen leaving his University Avenue home near West 183rd Street just before 1 a.m., officials said. The 12-year-old boy left home in a gray sweatsuit and black jacket. He’s about 4 feet, […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

123K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy