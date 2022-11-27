NYPD: 2 deceased children found with stab wounds, mother in custody

NYPD detectives say a mother is in custody after two deceased children were found with stab wounds in Mount Hope Saturday night.

Police say the victims were a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy. During a news conference late Saturday, investigators said the children’s mother is in police custody.

Earlier in the evening, the FDNY said two people were rushed to the hospital from an apartment building after responding to a call around 8 p.m. of two people suffering cardiac arrests.

A News 12 crew on the scene saw EMS bringing out two young children on stretchers while still performing CPR on them.

They were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where police say they died.