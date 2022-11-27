ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Comeback

World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report

It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands on injury report

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the team’s injury report for the third-straight week after not finishing practice Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. This is not a continuation of any previous injuries and his status for the weekend is still far from determined. Two weeks ago, Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens OC Greg Roman on radar for Stanford HC job

Longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his post heading the Pac-12 program. The Cardinal will conduct their first coaching search in many years, and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is believed to be a part of that process. Stanford has discussed the position with Roman, according to...
STANFORD, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Bills place Von Miller on IR

Von Miller's hopes at returning from his meniscus injury in Week 14 faded quickly. The Bills placed the veteran pass rusher on IR on Thursday, shutting him down for at least four games. The earliest Miller can now return is Week 17. Given Buffalo’s investment in the future Hall of...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Domestic battery arrest order out for Antonio Brown

Brown, 34, is being charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. This is in connection with an incident that occurred on Nov. 28, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com notes. He is not believed to be in police custody yet. The former Steelers, Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers wideout has been out of the league since January, when the Bucs cut ties with him.
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

