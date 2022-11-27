Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Related
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report
It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
LeBron James: A photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957 has NBA star asking questions of media's handling of race issues
The issue of race and its historical legacy in the US was at the forefront of NBA star LeBron James' mind on Wednesday as he asked reporters why he hadn't received any questions about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands on injury report
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the team’s injury report for the third-straight week after not finishing practice Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. This is not a continuation of any previous injuries and his status for the weekend is still far from determined. Two weeks ago, Jackson...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
Broncos reportedly could fire Nathaniel Hackett before season's end
After the warning signs that emerged during Nathaniel Hackett‘s Week 1 outing, the first-year Broncos HC has not recovered. One-and-done rumors have engulfed him for several weeks. The Broncos enter Week 13 with one of the worst scoring offenses in recent NFL history. The team is riding its second...
Ravens OC Greg Roman on radar for Stanford HC job
Longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his post heading the Pac-12 program. The Cardinal will conduct their first coaching search in many years, and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is believed to be a part of that process. Stanford has discussed the position with Roman, according to...
My Cleats, My Cause: Rams honor a father who died by suicide, veterans and more
Rams center Matt Skura is honoring his father, who died by suicide, while his teammates will highlight other groups on "My Cleats, My Cause" Sunday.
Report: Packers to waive former first-round pick Johnathan Abram
Abram ended up playing just one defensive snap with the Packers in two games, seeing most of his work on special teams under former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia. But the Packers would prefer to evaluate their younger safeties the rest of the way, per Pelissero. One other team —...
Aaron Rodgers to remain Packers’ starter if healthy
The 38-year-old exited Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles with a rib injury and did not return. That ailment came not long after Rodgers publicly acknowledged that he had been dealing with a broken thumb in his throwing hand for weeks – something he stated would not keep him from playing.
Bills place Von Miller on IR
Von Miller's hopes at returning from his meniscus injury in Week 14 faded quickly. The Bills placed the veteran pass rusher on IR on Thursday, shutting him down for at least four games. The earliest Miller can now return is Week 17. Given Buffalo’s investment in the future Hall of...
Domestic battery arrest order out for Antonio Brown
Brown, 34, is being charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. This is in connection with an incident that occurred on Nov. 28, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com notes. He is not believed to be in police custody yet. The former Steelers, Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers wideout has been out of the league since January, when the Bucs cut ties with him.
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0