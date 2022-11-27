Read full article on original website
Apple M2 Max processor with 12 cores pops up on Geekbench, up to 20% faster than M1 Max
Apple’s M2 processor launched this year with modest improvements over the original M1 model, and, from what the latest leaked Geekbench test results suggest, the M2 Max chips launching in 2023 might not impress too much, either. The M2 Max is rumored to up the CPU core count from...
Xiaomi reveals new Redmi Pad model variant with more RAM
Xiaomi has introduced a new version of the Redmi Pad, repeating a trick it trotted out with the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in September. As we discussed at the time, Xiaomi released a new memory option roughly a month after announcing the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in China. While that new option bridged the gap between the tablet's entry and mid-range SKUs, the latest Redmi Pad version is the most expensive SKU in the range.
Deal | AMD Ryzen 5 5600 price drops 41% on Amazon
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 arrived as a cheaper and less potent alternative to the Ryzen 5 5600X more than a year after its introduction. Released alongside the Ryzen 5 5500, the Ryzen 5 5600 has 6 cores, 12 threads, and a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz that goes up to a 4.4 GHz boost speed. Like its siblings, this processor is unlocked and ships with a Wraith Stealth air cooler.
Xiaomi Poco M5: So inexpensive and yet so powerful
It goes without saying that everyone wants a smartphone that offers the best possible specs and performance at an affordable price point. Xiaomi has already demonstrated many times that this is not impossible to achieve. The Poco M5 is an attempt by the Chinese company to take on the 200-euro...
REVOXEN 17-in-1 Standing Desk with built-in SSD enclosure and wireless charging pad unveiled
The REVOXEN 17-in-1 Standing Desk has arrived via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. The product combines a variable-height desk with a docking station. You can choose a height from 2.39 to 3.87 ft (~0.73 to 1.18 m), and the desk makes less than 45 dB of noise as it moves. The docking station element of the device includes built-in USB-A, PD 100 W USB-C, Ethernet and AUX ports on the sides of the desk.
Fydetab Duo launches for £489 with January 2023 shipment aim
The Fydetab Duo is now available to back through Indiegogo, nearly two months after Fyde Innovations unveiled the 2-in-1. As we discussed at the time, the Fydetab Duo has a 12.35-inch IPS panel that operates at 500 nits and 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The Fydetab Duo has relatively thin bezels too, at least when compared with the Surface Go 3.
MIUI 14 changelog leaks detailing Xiaomi’s changes for ‘Project Razor’
Kacper Skrzypek has leaked what appears to be the full changelog for MIUI 14, Xiaomi’s next major smartphone and tablet OS update. Posted on Twitter, it seems that Skrzypek discovered the changelog on MIUI servers. It is worth stressing that the image below has been translated from Chinese, which means that its full features may only apply to the MIUI 14 China ROM. Xiaomi is likely to bring across the lion share of the changes listed below, though.
MIUI 14: Xiaomi boasts OS update is ‘light as a swallow’ thanks to Project Razor cutbacks
Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.
Samsung asserts significant increase in shipments of foldable smartphones to business customers
Samsung's premium foldable mobile devices have only been around for a few years now; however, the OEM now asserts that they are already becoming more "mainstream" in 2022, with an estimated 16 million unit shipped worldwide by the end of the year (or 73% more compared to the end of 2021), up to 80% of which are thought to be from the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines.
Google Pixel 7a: First renders leak with familiar design
@OnLeaks has teamed up with SmartPrix to release detailed Pixel 7a renders, roughly six months before Google is expected to announce the device. Like the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a resembles its flagship siblings. Arguably, the Pixel 7a is the spitting image of the Pixel 7, retaining its distinctive camera bar, colour-matching frame and flat display.
Xiaomi Mijia Pure Smart Humidifier Pro Plus Edition with 900 ml/h humidification rate launches
The Xiaomi Mijia Pure Smart Humidifier Pro Plus Edition has arrived in China. The device can deliver up to 900 ml (~30.4 fl. oz) of water per hour, making it 50% more powerful than the previous model. The gadget uses sensors to detect the humidity in the room and automatically adjust its settings accordingly. Xiaomi claims that this system, alongside the lack of misting, helps to prevent water pooling on your floor.
Nokia T21: Budget Android tablet starts shipping in Europe at higher than expected prices
The Nokia T21 has arrived in Europe, three months on from its debut at IFA 2022. As we discussed at the time, HMD Global intended to offer the tablet in two versions, starting with a 64 GB/Wi-Fi model priced at €219. Additionally, the company hoped to release a 128 GB/LTE edition, although it did not confirm pricing for this SKU at IFA 2022.
Retail Tesla Cybertruck to be 'slightly smaller' than the prototypes
While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.
Xiaomi describes performance upgrades for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
We do not have to wait long for Xiaomi to deliver the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the company confirming the pair’s outing for December 1. In the meantime, Xiaomi has sought to tease various details about the Xiaomi 13 series, some of which we covered yesterday. The company has now outlined other details though, shown below in various screenshots.
Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping Robot 2S with 4,000 Pa suction power launches
The Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping Robot 2S is now available to pre-order in China. The vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power and is accompanied by a high-speed rotating mop for deep stain removal. You can choose from three water levels, with an intelligent water control tank and a highly absorbent fabric mophead that helps to dry the floors. The robot vacuum cleaner uses 3D obstacle avoidance technology and LDS navigation to plan an efficient route around your home.
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 debuts to re-define tough for next-gen smartphones
Business Foldable Launch Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen Tablet. Corning's Gorilla Glass has become a by-word for those seeking to keep their latest smartphone's display as mint as possible for as long as possible. Now, the material science company has made second-gen Victus official as the latest and potentially most cutting-edge version of this protective glass designed for mobile devices.
Intel Core i9-13900H appears to perform poorly in valid Geekbench 5 entry
We reported a while ago that Intel may be planning to launch up to four new Raptor Lake mobile SKUs including the Core i9-13900HK, the Core i7-13700H, Core i7-13620H, and the Core i5-13420H. We’ve also had Geekbench 5 results for the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900HK appear some time ago. Now, courtesy of Benchleaks, we have an initial look at the Geekbench 5 performance figures of the Core i9-13900H.
JX1 mini-PC debuts with Intel Celeron N5105 processor and unusual ports arrangement
The JX1 is a new mini-PC powered by a not-so-new processor. Offered with the Celeron N5105, the JX1 leverages Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, with four CPU cores, no threads and a UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) iGPU at its disposal with a 10 W TDP. Additionally, the mini-PC has LPDDR4 RAM, with only 8 GB of soldered memory available at the time of writing.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro specs sheets leak as Xiaomi teases new floating telephoto camera
Information about the Xiaomi 13 series is arriving thick and fast, with Xiaomi showcasing camera samples and confirming more specifications earlier today. Subsequently, the company has outlined how the new telephoto camera in the Xiaomi 13 Pro works, which it describes as featuring a ‘floating lens’. Embedded below, the 20-second video highlights the camera’s two moving lens groups; typically, telephoto cameras have one.
Amazfit Falcon: Indian launch teasers for the new top-end titanium smartwatch go live
Accessory Launch Software Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. The Falcon is Amazfit's new flagship for its Performance range of smartwatches. It is touted as packing all of its brand's best and newest health- and fitness-tracking features, route-storage and real-time navigation included (possibly dependent on the latest update to its build of Zepp OS).
