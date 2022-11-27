Xiaomi Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E detailed with various MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets and 120 W charging for top model

Read full article on original website
Xiaomi reveals new Redmi Pad model variant with more RAM
Xiaomi has introduced a new version of the Redmi Pad, repeating a trick it trotted out with the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in September. As we discussed at the time, Xiaomi released a new memory option roughly a month after announcing the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in China. While that new option bridged the gap between the tablet's entry and mid-range SKUs, the latest Redmi Pad version is the most expensive SKU in the range.
MIUI 14 changelog leaks detailing Xiaomi’s changes for ‘Project Razor’
Kacper Skrzypek has leaked what appears to be the full changelog for MIUI 14, Xiaomi’s next major smartphone and tablet OS update. Posted on Twitter, it seems that Skrzypek discovered the changelog on MIUI servers. It is worth stressing that the image below has been translated from Chinese, which means that its full features may only apply to the MIUI 14 China ROM. Xiaomi is likely to bring across the lion share of the changes listed below, though.
Apple M2 Max processor with 12 cores pops up on Geekbench, up to 20% faster than M1 Max
Apple’s M2 processor launched this year with modest improvements over the original M1 model, and, from what the latest leaked Geekbench test results suggest, the M2 Max chips launching in 2023 might not impress too much, either. The M2 Max is rumored to up the CPU core count from...
MIUI 14: Xiaomi boasts OS update is ‘light as a swallow’ thanks to Project Razor cutbacks
Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.
Leaked Moto X40 renders highlight design changes for Motorola Edge 40 Pro too
@OnLeaks has shared renders of Motorola’s next flagship smartphone, which the company has already started teasing on Chinese social media. For reference, the smartphone will launch in China as the Moto X40, perhaps in two versions, but the Edge 40 Pro elsewhere. @OnLeaks’ renders are not the first sightings of the Moto X40 or Edge 40 Pro, either. Instead, TENAA released hands-on photos with a Moto X40 unit in October.
Xiaomi Mijia Pure Smart Humidifier Pro Plus Edition with 900 ml/h humidification rate launches
The Xiaomi Mijia Pure Smart Humidifier Pro Plus Edition has arrived in China. The device can deliver up to 900 ml (~30.4 fl. oz) of water per hour, making it 50% more powerful than the previous model. The gadget uses sensors to detect the humidity in the room and automatically adjust its settings accordingly. Xiaomi claims that this system, alongside the lack of misting, helps to prevent water pooling on your floor.
Xiaomi postpones Xiaomi 13 series launch event initially scheduled for December 1
Xiaomi originally intended to launch its next-gen flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 series, in China tomorrow. The company has revealed major details of the premium devices over the past week but has now announced a change of plans that will see the Xiaomi 13 series launch event postponed. Taking to...
Xiaomi describes performance upgrades for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
We do not have to wait long for Xiaomi to deliver the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the company confirming the pair’s outing for December 1. In the meantime, Xiaomi has sought to tease various details about the Xiaomi 13 series, some of which we covered yesterday. The company has now outlined other details though, shown below in various screenshots.
Xiaomi Mi A1 gets Android 13 via SparkOS: Simply amazing customization headroom, excellent reliability and performance
With its wide range of customization options, the Android 13-based SparkOS ROM is probably the best choice for those still using the half-decade old Xiaomi Mi A1. While reliable and fast, this piece of code also comes with a smart (yet unorthodox) surprise for mobile photography fans. Opinion by Codrut...
OPPO Find N2: Next-gen foldable smartphone's specs and secret of improved portability allegedly revealed in new leaks
Pete Lau holds the positions of Chief Product Officer at OPPO, and is also the co-founder of its well-known off-shoot OnePlus. As such, the executive occasionally likes to enthuse about the innovations to be found in either company's upcoming mobile devices, even ahead of their launch on occasion. The latest...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by FCC as possible release date unearthed
The FCC has published numerous documents for the SM-S918B, an unreleased Samsung smartphone thought to be the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Arriving a day after equivalents for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus emerged, the documents shed a few details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of its release in early 2023. While the FCC has not leaked device photos, it has outlined changes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
iQOO Neo7 SE: Inaugural Dimensity 8200-powered smartphone specs and second colorway allegedly leak ahead of to-be-rescheduled launch
IQOO had planned to launch its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones 1 day after Xiaomi debuted their 13-series rivals with the same brand-new processor. However, the latter has now followed the former in announcing the postponement of this upcoming major press conference. The Vivo sub-brand also now pledges...
Xiaomi confirms Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro camera specifications while showcasing sample photos
Xiaomi has revealed more details about the Xiaomi 13 series, despite delaying its release indefinitely. Having already outlined what performance upgrades we should expect between the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 13 series, the company has now shared several camera samples from both smartphones. As always, we recommend treating these photos as what the Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13 Pro could achieve in ideal conditions; Xiaomi may have altered these images using photo editing software, too.
Xiaomi Watch S2: Company outlines sizes, colours and advanced health feature
While Xiaomi has now postponed its December 1 hardware launch event, it continues to reveal more details about its upcoming products. For example, shortly before today’s announcement, Xiaomi showcased camera specifications and samples of the Xiaomi 13 series, the details of which we have covered separately. Additionally, the company has outlined a few Watch S2 tidbits, including an advanced health tracking feature.
Xiaomi Router 10000, Sound Pro and possible PC set to launch during the OEM's major December 2022 product event
Xiaomi has taken to calling its upcoming major press conference the "13 & MIUI 14" event on Weibo; however, it has already become apparent that the launch goes beyond even brand-new top-end Android smartphones and their new OS skin. Now, the OEM's "Smart Ecology" division has indicated that it will join in the fun with its own latest products.
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition launches as a super-premium Android flagship with up to 18GB of RAM and a new ceramic build
ZTE has now followed through on its promise to launch a new Aerospace Edition for its Axon 40 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93% thanks to the under-display camera (UDC) camera technology in which the OEM has chosen to get behind as an early adopter for years now.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: 2023 model leaks with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
Leaker @harukaze5719 has discovered another ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop due for release next year. Having already tweeted about the ROG Zephyrus M16 2023, the leaker has now shared details concerning the ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 (GA402N). While ASUS appears to have updated some of the 2023 model’s internal hardware, the laptop’s design is unchanged from this year’s ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402R.
Xiaomi Poco M5: So inexpensive and yet so powerful
It goes without saying that everyone wants a smartphone that offers the best possible specs and performance at an affordable price point. Xiaomi has already demonstrated many times that this is not impossible to achieve. The Poco M5 is an attempt by the Chinese company to take on the 200-euro...
Nothing phone (1) Android 13 open beta program begins to accept registrations
Carl Pei's new mobile tech OEM has now announced that the next major software update for its phone (1) will be Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13. Then again, the upgrade is not quite ready for prime-time yet: the company has in fact now confirmed that it is at the open beta stage of testing.
Chargeasap Zeus 270 W GaN USB-C charger is crowdfunding
The Chargeasap Zeus is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The campaign is off to a roaring start, reaching over 50 times its funding goal. The company claims that the Zeus is the first 270 W GaN USB-C charger and also the most compact in the market. According to the company, the gadget is 45% lighter than its competitors, weighing 320 g (~0.7 lbs) and measuring 90 x 42 x 50 mm (~3.5 x 1.7 x 2.0-in).
