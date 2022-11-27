Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street
Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors called 911 to report a fire.
wevv.com
New 'Toyota Grand Highlander' coming to Toyota in Princeton
Officials with Toyota say a new SUV is coming to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton. In a news release sent out Thursday, Toyota said the all-new "Toyota Grand Highlander" was one of the new SUVs coming to Toyota Indiana. While Toyota revealed a small glimpse of the new three-row...
wevv.com
Black lung outreach event happening in Evansville for coal miners and their survivors
There's a black lung outreach event planned to happen in Evansville, Indiana. The US Department of Labor is hosting the program, aimed at current and former coal miners and their survivors. The Labor Department says the two-day outreach event is happening on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, to...
wevv.com
Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro
A new restaurant in Owensboro will bring a taste of Middle Eastern food to the Midwest. Pamir is owned and operated by Afghan refugees who have been living out of Owensboro since 2021. Owners say they want to bring residents an immersive cultural experience of the culture, cuisine, and community...
wevv.com
Dawson Springs school attendance rates are down; multiple illnesses going around school
Attendance numbers are considerably low at Dawson Springs High School. The school has been bombarded with dozens of cases of RSV and the flu. The November meeting of the Dawson Springs Education took place this past Monday, on November 28, to address issues the school has been enduring. In the...
wevv.com
Families are invited to a free night of family fun with C-Moe tonight
Family Free Night is returning to the Children's Museum of Evansville starting tonight. Tonight starting from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. families can explore the museum for free. The First 100 children will receive a treat bag. There will be different holiday activities the whole family can enjoy, with the last...
wevv.com
A fun and unique new business is opening its doors in Boonville
Handley's House of Fun will host a grand opening event this week. The event takes place this Friday and 10:30 A.M. on West Sycamore Street in Boonville. Handley's House of Fun features and arcade and a skating rink. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by...
wevv.com
Implosion of the Elmer Smith Station Stacks in Owensboro set for Sunday morning
The skyline of the east end of the Owensboro riverfront will soon look much different after this weekend. Owensboro Municipal Utilities is set to take down the aging Elmer Smith Station Stack early Sunday morning. The power plant had provided electricity since 1964 and was shut down in 2020. Officials...
wevv.com
Progress being made on downtown Evansville stormwater park project
The launch of the next phase of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility's "Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project" has been announced. Work is currently underway on the project at the site of the former Trinity church at 3rd and Court Street in downtown Evansville. This next phase of the project involves...
wevv.com
Man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment while victim was asleep
An Evansville man is facing a burglary charge after an incident that happened Wednesday. Evansville Police Department officers were called to the White Oak Manor apartments off of North St. Joseph Avenue to investigate a burglary. When police arrived, they say the property manager told them that the suspect was...
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested for Henderson shooting in late November
A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force said that a male juvenile faces first degree Assault and Robbery for a shooting along Garfield Avenue on November 25th. According to officers, before 9PM a man was robbed and shot...
wevv.com
Tombstones found damaged at Cumberland Cemetery
Providence Police Department is looking for any information regarding several tombstones that were damaged over the weekend. Police say they discovered several tombstones had been knocked over at Cumberland Cemetery sometime between November 25th thru November 28th. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department...
wevv.com
18-year-old Evansville high school student arrested on several rape charges
According to online jail records, 18-year-old Luke Pokorney faces six counts of rape, battery of a person younger than 14, sexual battery, and strangulation. Very few details about the arrest are being made available just hours after his arrest. It is unknown how many victims there are connected to this case.
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Saturday. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things like...
wevv.com
Henderson's 'Christmas in the Park' event starts Friday
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are preparing to kick off an annual holiday-time light display. The city's 37th-annual "Christmas in the Park" event will officially get underway on Friday in Central Park. Events will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, starting with the traditional lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree...
wevv.com
Gibson County judge accused of misconduct, facing 'disciplinary charges'
A judge in Gibson County, Indiana, is being accused of misconduct. Gibson County judge accused of misconduct, facing 'disciplinary charges'. A judge in Gibson County, Indiana, is being accused of misconduct.
wevv.com
Rise in vacant property damage
There is a rise in vacant properties being damaged due to homelessness and another incident occurred this morning when a fire erupted at a vacant home in Evansville. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors...
wevv.com
Five charged after guns, cash, and marijuana seized in Evansville search, affidavit says
Five people were arrested on Wednesday after investigators say they found guns, ammo, marijuana, scales, and more during a search at a home in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that detectives with the VIPER Unit and the Joint Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on South Roosevelt Drive off of Washington Avenue on Wednesday.
wevv.com
Evansville man facing fraud and forgery charges after incident involving fake check at bank
An Evansville man is facing charges of attempted fraud and forgery after being accused of taking a fake check to a local bank. The Evansville Police Department says the investigation started in October when employees at a local German American Bank reported an attempted fraud. The employees told police that...
wevv.com
Edge Ice Center inviting the Grinch and Santa to an upcoming skating event
Owensboro's Edge Ice Center is inviting residents for a Christmas Whoville Skate this month. On Sunday, December 11 the Grinch and Santa Claus will be skating with patrons at the west side rink. The Whoville Skate event will take place from 4:30 to 7:00 P.M. The cost is $6.00 per...
