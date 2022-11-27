ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street

Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors called 911 to report a fire.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New 'Toyota Grand Highlander' coming to Toyota in Princeton

Officials with Toyota say a new SUV is coming to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton. In a news release sent out Thursday, Toyota said the all-new "Toyota Grand Highlander" was one of the new SUVs coming to Toyota Indiana. While Toyota revealed a small glimpse of the new three-row...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

A new restaurant in Owensboro will bring a taste of Middle Eastern food to the Midwest. Pamir is owned and operated by Afghan refugees who have been living out of Owensboro since 2021. Owners say they want to bring residents an immersive cultural experience of the culture, cuisine, and community...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Families are invited to a free night of family fun with C-Moe tonight

Family Free Night is returning to the Children's Museum of Evansville starting tonight. Tonight starting from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. families can explore the museum for free. The First 100 children will receive a treat bag. There will be different holiday activities the whole family can enjoy, with the last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

A fun and unique new business is opening its doors in Boonville

Handley's House of Fun will host a grand opening event this week. The event takes place this Friday and 10:30 A.M. on West Sycamore Street in Boonville. Handley's House of Fun features and arcade and a skating rink. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by...
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Progress being made on downtown Evansville stormwater park project

The launch of the next phase of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility's "Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project" has been announced. Work is currently underway on the project at the site of the former Trinity church at 3rd and Court Street in downtown Evansville. This next phase of the project involves...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment while victim was asleep

An Evansville man is facing a burglary charge after an incident that happened Wednesday. Evansville Police Department officers were called to the White Oak Manor apartments off of North St. Joseph Avenue to investigate a burglary. When police arrived, they say the property manager told them that the suspect was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested for Henderson shooting in late November

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force said that a male juvenile faces first degree Assault and Robbery for a shooting along Garfield Avenue on November 25th. According to officers, before 9PM a man was robbed and shot...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Tombstones found damaged at Cumberland Cemetery

Providence Police Department is looking for any information regarding several tombstones that were damaged over the weekend. Police say they discovered several tombstones had been knocked over at Cumberland Cemetery sometime between November 25th thru November 28th. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department...
wevv.com

Henderson's 'Christmas in the Park' event starts Friday

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are preparing to kick off an annual holiday-time light display. The city's 37th-annual "Christmas in the Park" event will officially get underway on Friday in Central Park. Events will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, starting with the traditional lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Rise in vacant property damage

EVANSVILLE, IN

