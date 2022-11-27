Defend your drains this holiday season and collect grease for free recycling instead of pouring it down the drain. Avoid pipe buildup, clogs, and sewer backups caused by cooking oils and grease by collecting them in a disposable container, such as an old bottle, can, or milk carton, and bringing it to one of several drop off locations in the North Texas area. There are two locations in Coppell that are available for grease drop offs 24 hours a day, seven days a week: Coppell Service Center, 816 S. Coppell Rd. and Coppell Village Parkway Pump Station, 1101 Village Pkwy.

COPPELL, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO