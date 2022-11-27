Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The battle begins: Sachse, Rowlett jump into 9-6A girls basketball race
While many teams will continue their preparation for the start of district play during the next couple of weeks, the time is now for 9-6A girls basketball. With an expanded nine-team district, the battle for the playoffs officially got started this past week with a pair of games.
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Lewisville's Caden Jenkins
The Lewisville football team defeated Keller 43-3 last Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996. Senior Caden Jenkins blocked a field goal that helped to flip the momentum. The Farmers scored the game’s final 43 points after the Indians took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
Lewisville ISD leaders focus on four key areas for this school year
Lewisville Independent School District focuses on four key areas for the district’s legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year: student learning, student experience, resource stewardship, and community engagement. For student learning, LISD aims to advocate for an accountability system that focuses on improvement, is forward-facing, and not stigmatizing. LISD...
Plans unveiled for The Mix, a mixed-experience community in Frisco's north platinum corridor
The plans and name for a $3 billion, 112-acre progressive, mixed-experience community built around a vibrant central park – The Mix – have been announced. The first phase of The Mix, located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco, will break ground in December 2022. It will encompass 28 of the northernmost acres along Lebanon Road and is expected to be completed in 2026.
Coppell News Roundup: Puzzles available a the library, EcoExplorer hours canceled
Defend your drains this holiday season and collect grease for free recycling instead of pouring it down the drain. Avoid pipe buildup, clogs, and sewer backups caused by cooking oils and grease by collecting them in a disposable container, such as an old bottle, can, or milk carton, and bringing it to one of several drop off locations in the North Texas area. There are two locations in Coppell that are available for grease drop offs 24 hours a day, seven days a week: Coppell Service Center, 816 S. Coppell Rd. and Coppell Village Parkway Pump Station, 1101 Village Pkwy.
Little Elm ISD considers four-day school week
Little Elm ISD held their regular board meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 to discuss the benefits and hesitations of a four-day school week. Dr. Penny Tramel, Little Elm ISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Learning, presented research conducted by the district to discover how a four-day week could help students and staff within Little Elm ISD.
Frisco News Roundup: Toy drive ends Dec. 6, teachers of the year and more
A toy drive benefitting the Frisco community will end on Dec. 6. The Frisco Police and Fire departments have joined forces for an effort to support families in need this holiday season.
Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen
Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
PHOTOS: Get an inside look at construction on Celina ISD's newest elementary school
Construction continues on Celina ISD Elementary School No. 3, which is slated to open to students for the 2023-24 school year. The Celina Record visited the site on Nov. 30.
Mesquite promotes downtown on Small Business Saturday
To encourage residents to shop local this season, Downtown Mesquite promoted Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday is a neighborhood-based focus on locally-owned mom and pop shops, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. The only neighborhood in Mesquite that was an officially designated participant was downtown.
Plano community members donate 80 pounds of food to McKinney organization
Last week, Plano community members donated over 80 pounds of food to the Samaritan Inn after unearthing several unusually large gourds. “The woman who grew it is Josephine Howser,” said Deb Bliss, community harvest garden coordinator. “She found some seeds called Tahitian squash. She tried it last year, and this year she had a sign on her squash not to harvest them. She was waiting for them to be bigger.”
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: adoption event, holiday season kicks off and more
Join the Little Elm Animal Shelter for their 2022 animal adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, all animals are free to adopt. Each adopted pet comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, chipped and dogs are treated with heartworm protection. The event will also feature vendors, giveaways, and free snow cones and food for the first 100 visitors. Anyone interested can view adoptable pets at https://www.littleelm.org/451/Adoptable-Pets.
Parking prohibited on Emerson Drive in Plano
Parking is to be prohibited on the north side of Emerson Drive from Preston Meadow Drive to Virginia Drive until July 2024, due to overcrowding. At a Monday City Council meeting, City of Plano Engineering Director Caleb Thornhill and Plano Fire Chief Chris Biggerstaff told council that the city had received many complaints because of the inability to navigate Emerson Drive during school events at Daffron Elementary and during peak park hours.
Terry Bradshaw's 744-acre equestrian ranch could be yours for only $22.5M
The Red River runs alongside the football legend's property in southern Oklahoma.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
City of Carrollton names Roberto Arredondo as Police Chief
After an exhaustive search, the City of Carrollton has announced the selection of Roberto Arredondo as the new Police Chief for the Carrollton Police Department. Arredondo, whose start date is set for January 2, 2023, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving most recently as Chief of Police for the Victoria, Texas Police Department.
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
See what the Allen Fairview Chamber has planned after receiving five stars from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has taken its accreditation to the next level with a five-star accreditation — the highest designation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For six years, the chamber has worked to reach the highest designation, through sound policies, effective organizational procedures and making a...
Celina Business Briefs: State of the city date set and more updates
The Celina Chamber of Commerce has announced details for its upcoming annual State of the City event. The event, which will come as a business luncheon with the chamber, is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2023. Tickets are $25 per person.
