Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Hansen leads Tigers past St. Louis

COLUMBIA — Lauren Hansen scored a game-high 24 points, leading Missouri to an 82-52 win over St. Louis on Wednesday night. The game was tied twice in the first quarter before Hansen's three-pointer with 5:27 to go in the first quarter gave Missouri an 11-8 lead. The Tigers led the rest of the way.
COLUMBIA, MO
Washington Missourian

Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again

This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Two injured in Highway 63 crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were injured and transported to the hospital after a crash Monday night in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report Marc Ferrin, 57, of Hartsburg was crossing Highway 63 at County Road 395 when he crossed into the path of Marcus Davis, 18, of Jefferson City.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man dies in Cooper County crash that shuts down all lanes of I-70

An Illinois man dies in a one-vehicle crash about eight miles west of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was driving on I-70 Wednesday morning when he ran off the side of the road. The patrol says Horak’s SUV returned to the road, then ran off the other side of the road, where it collided with median cable barriers and overturned. Horak was pronounced dead at the scene.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies return to Columbia Thursday night

COLUMBIA — Two traditional Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies return to Columbia Thursday night. The Magic Tree has been a part of the holiday traditions in Columbia since 1995. Will Treelighter carefully wraps each branch with mini lights, creating an elaborate spectacle that draws people from all over Mid-Missouri. This year’s...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Illinois man died in Interstate 70 crash in Cooper County

An Illinois man died after a crash on Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The crash happened Wednesday at 9:30 am at the 91-mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, IL, was driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser west on I-70. The...
COOPER COUNTY, MO

