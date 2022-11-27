Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcgtv.com
Clash of the Titans: Blair Oaks, Lamar collide for Class 2 crown
Wardsville — It sounds like this highly successful high school football coach is a fan of a highly successful high school basketball movie. The coach is Blair Oaks’ Ted LePage, who plays the role of Gene Hackman in Hoosiers quite well. “We talked about it Faurot Field, it’s...
krcgtv.com
Lincoln Men's Basketball wins nail biter over Newman
Jefferson City — Lincoln Blue Tigers escape with a 59-58 victory against Newman.
krcgtv.com
High school boys basketball highlights and scores, December 1
New Bloomfield — Busy night of tournament basketball here in Mid-Missouri!. Osage, Fulton, Mexico, and Versailles all winners Thursday evening. Check out the scores and highlights in the video above!
krcgtv.com
Hansen leads Tigers past St. Louis
COLUMBIA — Lauren Hansen scored a game-high 24 points, leading Missouri to an 82-52 win over St. Louis on Wednesday night. The game was tied twice in the first quarter before Hansen's three-pointer with 5:27 to go in the first quarter gave Missouri an 11-8 lead. The Tigers led the rest of the way.
$100K scratchers prize won in Jefferson City
The winner of the Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize of $100,000 had a dream that she would win a significant amount of money before she actually did.
Washington Missourian
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket purchased in Wentzville
A fortunate Missouri Lottery player was able to win a $50,000 Powerball reward after purchasing a ticket for the drawing on November 5 at On the Run in Wentzville, which is located at 42 W. Highway N.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police warn of road closure in east Columbia
Police closed part of an east Columbia residential street Tuesday. The post Police warn of road closure in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two injured in Highway 63 crash in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were injured and transported to the hospital after a crash Monday night in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report Marc Ferrin, 57, of Hartsburg was crossing Highway 63 at County Road 395 when he crossed into the path of Marcus Davis, 18, of Jefferson City.
The Missouri Swinging Bridge Deemed Too Dangerous to Cross
When it was first built, the only vehicles were wagons and early cars. Now, this Missouri swinging bridge has been deemed too dangerous to cross, but there are efforts to save it. This historic bridge near Brumley, Missouri was constructed in 1931 and was considered an engineering marvel at the...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man dies in Cooper County crash that shuts down all lanes of I-70
An Illinois man dies in a one-vehicle crash about eight miles west of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was driving on I-70 Wednesday morning when he ran off the side of the road. The patrol says Horak’s SUV returned to the road, then ran off the other side of the road, where it collided with median cable barriers and overturned. Horak was pronounced dead at the scene.
krcgtv.com
Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies return to Columbia Thursday night
COLUMBIA — Two traditional Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies return to Columbia Thursday night. The Magic Tree has been a part of the holiday traditions in Columbia since 1995. Will Treelighter carefully wraps each branch with mini lights, creating an elaborate spectacle that draws people from all over Mid-Missouri. This year’s...
939theeagle.com
Murder conviction upheld in high-profile mid-Missouri case featured on ABC’s “20/20”
An appeals court has upheld a mid-Missouri man’s murder conviction in a high-profile case that received national media attention. The case has ties to Moberly, Mexico, Columbia and Jefferson City. The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the first degree murder and armed criminal action convictions against James...
krcgtv.com
Police warn of parking restrictions ahead of holiday events in downtown Jefferson City
Jefferson City police reminded people that with this weekend's holiday events, parking will be restricted downtown. Living Windows will be Friday, December 2, from 5:30 pm until 9:30 pm. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson Streets. The road will be blocked starting at 5:00...
krcgtv.com
Illinois man died in Interstate 70 crash in Cooper County
An Illinois man died after a crash on Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The crash happened Wednesday at 9:30 am at the 91-mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, IL, was driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser west on I-70. The...
