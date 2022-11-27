ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Governor’s Small Business Series comes to B-CS

Are you considering opening up a small business? Perhaps you want to gather as many resources and make as many connections as you can?. Bryan-College Station potential small business owners are invited to the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series — which will be hosted in B-CS for the first time — from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Hilton College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 1

The annual Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin on University Drive at Polo Road in College Station and turn north on Texas Avenue to Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan. Reveille X will lead the parade, which draws a big crowd so get to your viewing spot plenty of time before the event begins.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Skip Richter column: Choose a satsuma for citrus success

Most citrus in Texas is grown in the Rio Grande Valley due to that area’s milder winter climate most years. We can grow citrus here in Brazos County by careful choice of types and cold protection techniques. Satsumas, a type of mandarin orange is among the top of the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 2

Downtown holiday window decorating contest, Downtown Bryan. Voting runs from Dec. 2-8. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Bryan. Free First Friday yoga, 5-6 p.m., Yoga Studio BCS, 305 N. Parker Ave. #111 in Bryan. Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000...
BRYAN, TX
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 30

The city of College Station's Christmas in the Park is Friday and Saturday at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park featuring hayrides, cookies, hot chocolate, performances, photos with Santa and reindeer, and more. Admission is free and the event runs from 6-10 p.m. each night. Friday’s performances include Kane Alvarado, the A&M Consolidated Middle School dance team and Texas A&M’s trombone choir while Saturday’s performances include the Oakwood Intermediate Wildcat Chorale, the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe and the College Station Middle School choir.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bush Library director retiring from career in archives

Warren Finch is embarking on his final days as director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum before he retires on Saturday. Following more than 30 years of service to the National Archives and Records Administration, a retirement reception was held in Finch’s honor at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center on Tuesday night.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brazos Valley Football Capsules for Dec. 2-3

College Station Cougars vs. Smithson Valley Rangers, Pflugerville’s The Pfield, 2 p.m. Saturday. Thus far: Smithson Valley (12-1, 7-0 in 12-5A-I): SA Reagan 14-13; Harker Heights 13-27; SA East Central 45-7; SA Wagner 21-13; New Braunfels Canyon 35-0; Kyle Lehman 48-0; SA MacArthur 63-3; Boerne-Champion 49-0; Hays Consolidated 42-13; Seguin 56-17; Cedar Park 30-7; Manvel 38-28; Fulshear 31-13.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
American Guild of Organists

The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present the first of three Advent recitals at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. The music of the season will be performed by members of the local chapter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan police identify victim in Wednesday homicide; suspect not in custody

The Bryan Police Department identified the person killed in a homicide Wednesday as David Lopez, a 19-year-old man from Bryan. Police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. after reports of a dead person inside of a residence. Officers found one man with an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. The man, later identified as Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M's Lisa Bricker, Alexis Robinson named SEC riders of month

Texas A&M’s Lisa Bricker and Alexis Robinson were named Southeastern Conference riders of the month Thursday. Bricker earned the award in reining, going 2-0 in November and earned one most outstanding performer (MOP) award. Robinson won in horsemanship, going 1-0-1 with one MOP in November.
Texas A&M's Tunmise Adeleye, Blake Smith, Brian George to enter transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, tight end Blake Smith and cornerback Brian George announced their intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday. Adeleye saw little action in his two years at A&M. The former five-star recruit from Katy Tompkins redshirted his freshman season in 2021. This season, Adeleye started the first two games, but only appeared in one more due to injury. He had six tackles and three quarterback hurries.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station LB Jaxon Edwards playing well in return from injury

Jaxon Edwards had a big smile on his face last Friday night. Not only did the College Station football team get revenge on Georgetown with a resounding 52-28 win in the playoffs, but Edwards also had a special performance. The senior linebacker finished with four tackles and a 23-yard interception...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan High aims to make spirits bright with Electric Light Orchestra concert

Members of the Bryan High School orchestra are delighted to bring the holiday spirit to the community during the Electric Light Orchestra concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the BISD Performing Arts Center. In addition to holiday classics, the orchestra will be performing with the accompaniment of a light show...
BRYAN, TX
Kansas women's basketball team has too much firepower for limited Texas A&M

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s basketball team dominated the second half in rolling to a 74-42 nonconference victory over Texas A&M on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas (6-0) made 15 of 27 field goals (55.6%) while winning both the third and fourth quarters by identical 21-8...
LAWRENCE, KS
Cessna: Aggies await Jimbo Fisher's call on play-calling

Texas A&M’s victory over LSU ended talk of buying out Jimbo Fisher, which was a reach since it would cost approximately $86 million. Add in the buyouts for his assistants along with hiring a new coach and staff, and the final cost would be at least $150 million. That...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M women's basketball team will have defense tested by unbeaten Kansas

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has trouble guarding the ball, which is a concern heading into Wednesday night’s game at Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-0) average 74.6 points per game and are shooting 45.2% from the field with five players averaging at least nine points per game. They have been consistent, too, scoring at least 72 points in every game but no more than 79.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

