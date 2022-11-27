The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta:. Expect LSU to play better than it did against Texas A&M. The Tigers can keep this close for awhile because Georgia has a tendency to scuffle in the red zone and LSU's defense has been good for most of the year. But the defending champs have an overwhelming amount of talent and depth. It'll be tough for LSU to keep up in the second half.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO