Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides important injury update on QB Jayden Daniels for Georgia game
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, will play against No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “He's had a good week of practice,” Kelly said. “He'll play for us on Saturday.”. Daniels suffered an ankle...
theadvocate.com
What LSU and Brian Kelly gain from College Football Playoff expansion
Brian Kelly came up through Division II college football, where for almost half a century the national champion has been determined through a playoff system. The format started with eight teams in 1973, and by the time Kelly became the head coach at Grand Valley State in 1991, another eight teams had joined the field.
theadvocate.com
LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling
LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's matchup with Georgia in SEC championship
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta:. Expect LSU to play better than it did against Texas A&M. The Tigers can keep this close for awhile because Georgia has a tendency to scuffle in the red zone and LSU's defense has been good for most of the year. But the defending champs have an overwhelming amount of talent and depth. It'll be tough for LSU to keep up in the second half.
theadvocate.com
SEMIFINAL BREAKDOWN: Check out game capsules for Baton Rouge area teams ahead of Friday's games
RECORDS: No. 10 ACHS (11-2); No. 3 Ouachita Christian (11-1) PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Bryce Leonard, WR Brooks Leonard, WR Calvin Delone, LB Patrick Cancienne; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Landon Graves, LB/RB Noah Lovelady, WR/SS Tate Hamby. NOTEWORTHY: Bryce Leonard leads ACHS with 2,404 yards passing and 33 TDs,...
theadvocate.com
LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern
LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
theadvocate.com
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
theadvocate.com
Carencro's senior leadership has Bears on cusp of select Division I finals
Carencro football coach Tony Courville said he believes leadership is an essential part of any team's success. And when the Bears won the Class 4A state title two years ago, Courville credited strong senior leadership for helping the team accomplish that feat. "We had tremendous senior leadership (in 2020)," Courville...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings' semifinal game has more at stake than bragging rights over Lafayette Christian
No one is surprised to see Teurlings Catholic on the brink of making the school’s first state finals appearance in football. And not many, if any, are surprised Lafayette Christian stands in Rebels' way. If Teurlings, which is in the semifinals for the first time since 2015, is going...
theadvocate.com
Westgate relishes chance to advance to state finals after overcoming injuries, youth
Less than a year after winning the school’s first football state championship, Westgate entered this season hoping to make a run at back-to-back state titles. The Tigers knew there would be some growing pains after losing 23 seniors from last year’s team, but Westgate didn’t envision the trials and tribulations they have endured thus far.
theadvocate.com
Southern Jaguars agree that fast start is essential in Jackson State rematch
Southern football players were in agreement this week on one thing the Jaguars could not afford to do when it meets Jackson State on Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game. Don't start slow. The Jaguars found themselves in a titanic struggle with three-win Grambling in last week’s Bayou...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
theadvocate.com
Will Smith company responsible for injury on Louisiana movie set? 'Emancipation' extra sues.
An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge. James Walker Jr., is going after...
theadvocate.com
This New Orleans beer garden will open a Lafayette location. Here's what we know about The Yard Goat.
A popular New Orleans-based beer garden is interested in opening a Lafayette location just off Johnston Street. The owners behind Wrong Irons on the Greenway have begun construction on what they will call The Yard Goat at 116 Bertrand Drive, co-owners Herb Dyer and Rusty White said. The setup will...
theadvocate.com
Killings soared in Baton Rouge during COVID-19. The numbers are finally improving.
Gun violence in East Baton Rouge exploded in 2020 and reached even greater heights last year, when 149 killings in the city-parish outpaced the previous year's figure by over 30%. New data, however, indicate the grim trend is finally improving. Advocate records show homicides in Baton Rouge have decreased in...
theadvocate.com
Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million
A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
theadvocate.com
Accused of shooting another mom in a gas station brawl, mother set to claim self-defense
An Ascension Parish mother accused of shooting another mom during a brawl at a Dutchtown gas station will argue in court that she was trying to defend herself and her daughter, recent testimony suggests. Rhesa Pointer's attorney, Travis Turner, began laying the groundwork for self-defense during questioning in a bail...
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed on Reserve Drive in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon
The Lafayette Police Department is seeking information from the public after a man was shot and killed on Reserve Drive Wednesday. Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive just after noon Wednesday in response to a shooting report and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released publicly pending notification of his family, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
theadvocate.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Comments / 0