Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

What LSU and Brian Kelly gain from College Football Playoff expansion

Brian Kelly came up through Division II college football, where for almost half a century the national champion has been determined through a playoff system. The format started with eight teams in 1973, and by the time Kelly became the head coach at Grand Valley State in 1991, another eight teams had joined the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling

LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's matchup with Georgia in SEC championship

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta:. Expect LSU to play better than it did against Texas A&M. The Tigers can keep this close for awhile because Georgia has a tendency to scuffle in the red zone and LSU's defense has been good for most of the year. But the defending champs have an overwhelming amount of talent and depth. It'll be tough for LSU to keep up in the second half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern

LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
theadvocate.com

Carencro's senior leadership has Bears on cusp of select Division I finals

Carencro football coach Tony Courville said he believes leadership is an essential part of any team's success. And when the Bears won the Class 4A state title two years ago, Courville credited strong senior leadership for helping the team accomplish that feat. "We had tremendous senior leadership (in 2020)," Courville...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million

A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed on Reserve Drive in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking information from the public after a man was shot and killed on Reserve Drive Wednesday. Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive just after noon Wednesday in response to a shooting report and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released publicly pending notification of his family, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA

