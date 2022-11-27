ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. MacKinnon added three assists and Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos never was more elated to get a secondary assist. Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Guentzel, Kapanen fuel rally as Penguins slip by Vegas 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have no idea how long they'll have to play without Kris Letang. They may have landed on a formula on how to get by without their star defenseman while he recovers from a stroke during a 4-3 comeback victory over Vegas on Thursday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Kopitar scores twice, Kings rally for 5-3 win over Coyotes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a rough 48-hour stretch that saw them give up nine goals Tuesday and one of their goaltenders placed on waivers Wednesday, Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings knew they would have to dig deep to prevent things from spiraling even further. Kopitar and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Kaprizov's 3-point game leads Wild to 5-3 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Kaprizov has a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De'Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy