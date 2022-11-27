ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Cade McNamara leaving Michigan, transferring to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara, the backup quarterback at Michigan this season, has announced he’ll transfer to Iowa. McNamara tweeted “New Beginning” with a picture of him in an Iowa uniform Thursday night. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility.
Hawkeye's Cobe Siebrecht named B1G Wrestler of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Cobe Siebrecht has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. The honor is the first of his career. The Lisbon, Iowa, native earned the distinction after defeating the highest ranked opponent...
No. 23 Iowa State pulls away from North Dakota 63-44

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 16 points as No. 23 Iowa State shook off a sluggish first half and defeated North Dakota 63-44 on Wednesday night. Grill connected on 4 of 5 3-point tries for the Cyclones (6-1), while the Fighting Hawks...
Murray has career night: 31 points, 20 rebounds in Iowa win

IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had career highs of 31 points and 20 rebounds and Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 81-65 on Tuesday night in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. Murray was 11-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Filip Rebraca...
Linn-Mar High School AD chosen as Iowa High School AD of the Year

Linn-Mar High School Athletic Director, Tonya Moe, has been chosen as the 2022-23 Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year. This award is presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA). Earlier this fall, Tonya was chosen by colleagues in her district to receive the Northeast District...
University of Iowa men's basketball team helps deliver meals with Meals on Wheels

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa (UI) men's basketball team spent Wednesday helping deliver meals to those in need around the Iowa City area. The team collaborated with Meals on Wheels as part of the Iowa Swarm Collective, which is the organization helping Hawkeyes give back to the community through several different kinds of events.
Fairfield High School renames gym in honor of legendary coach

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The Fairfield High School gymnasium will be getting a new name this week. The gym will be renamed the "Dan Breen Gym" in honor of Dan Breen, who was the head basketball coach for the Fairfield women's basketball team, the Trojanettes, from 1972-1988. The dedication and...
Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year old Giovanni Tellez. Giovanni Tellez is 6'1" and was last seen at 1:30 pm on November 29 at the Casey's on Carlisle Street North East. Giovanni was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
Jo Dee Messina headlining at the Linn County Fair in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Linn County Fair has revealed that Country artist Jo Dee Messina will be headlining the grandstand on June 30, 2023. Messina has posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, and sold over five million albums worldwide. Tickets go on...
Muscatine Community College closes main campus due to threat to the college

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wednesday morning Muscatine Community College received an email including a threat to the college. Immediately upon receiving the email, college leadership notified police and chose to close the campus to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Notifications were sent out to all employees and MCC students, in addition to emails, website and social media posts.
Recount approved for State House District 73 Weinacht vs. Wilson race

On November 28 the Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recount of the Iowa House District 73 statehouse race. Democrat Elizabeth Wilson barely beat out Republican Susie Weinacht with a lead of only about 300 votes during the November 8 election. Weinacht submitted her request for a recount...
New organization focuses on workplace mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday Covenant Family Solutions announced the launch of partner organization Covenant Workplace Solutions (CWS). Formerly part of the Workplace Solutions division within CFS, CWS is a full-service workplace mental health and wellness organization. Its mission is to enhance the state of complete mental, physical, and social wellness for organizations and their employees.
Goldfinch gives back with Giving Tree Project

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The inside of Marion's Goldfinch Tap and Eatery is decked out for the holidays. Though there's one decoration that means more than the rest. For the second year, Goldfinch has set up a Giving Tree. Each tag that stands in as ornament...
Nurse Lorena Shulte's parents sue after Anamosa prison killings

The parents of a nurse killed by two Anamosa prison inmates last year is now suing the Iowa Department of Corrections, Iowa Prison Industries, Anamosa State Penitentiary, and the former warden, alleging negligence led to their daughters death. Court documents say 50-year-old Lorena Shulte suffered severe head trauma from the...
Marion to host 30th Christmas in the Park & Peppermint Walk

MARION. Iowa — The City of Marion will kick off the holiday season with its 30th Christmas in the Park and Peppermint Walk on Friday, Dec. 2. The holiday event will be in City Square Park and Uptown Marion from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Because of the event, 7th Ave. between...
