MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. MacKinnon added three assists and Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
Rand scores 13, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 81-67

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play. Rand also added six rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (6-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points and added four steals. Jalen Johnson recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Johansen scores in OT to lift Predators past Devils, 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and Juuse Saros made 25 saves in the Nashville Predators' 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Johansen took a pass from Matt Duchene and beat goalie Vitek Vanecek...
Kopitar scores twice, Kings rally for 5-3 win over Coyotes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a rough 48-hour stretch that saw them give up nine goals Tuesday and one of their goaltenders placed on waivers Wednesday, Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings knew they would have to dig deep to prevent things from spiraling even further. Kopitar and...
Stars' Robertson has hat trick, extends points streak to 17

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson seemed to be downplaying his latest hat trick and the 17-game points streak he is on for the Dallas Stars, insisting several times that he is just playing hockey. Well, the 23-year-old center is making that look so easy right now at the highest...
Last-place Patriots lose 3d straight to Buffalo, 24-10

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Music by Eddie Murphy and Rick Astley played over the sound system. The throwback Pat Patriot uniforms were resplendent in red. On the field, too, the New England players were reminding fans of a bygone era.
