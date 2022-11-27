ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Lobos to Host Two Conference Foes for Meet

Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team is set to compete in a two-day double-dual swim meet this weekend at the Johnson Center in Albuquerque. The Lobos will be hosting Colorado State and Air Force in the meet, which begins on Friday. These will be New Mexico’s fifth and sixth home meets of the season and their second and third Mountain West Conference duals as well.
golobos.com

Preview: Lobos kick off indoor season at 2 meets this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Kicking off the 2022-23 indoor season with a pair of meets this weekend, the New Mexico track and field teams are set to jump into action on the road. The Lobos will send a group of distance runners to the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Massachusetts, with another group of athletes attending the Air Force Holiday Open in Colorado.
golobos.com

Portnoy Nominated for NM Broadcaster of the Year by NSMA

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Robert Portnoy, UNM’s award-winning play-by-play broadcaster and “Voice of the Lobos”, was honored once again for broadcasting excellence. Portnoy, who has been the Voice of the Lobos since 2013, was named one of three finalists for the National Sports Media Association’s New Mexico Broadcaster of the Year award. It marks the third time in the last four years that Portnoy has been a finalist for New Mexico Broadcaster of the Year for the NSMA.
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story stated that according to the Las Cruces Sun News, Mike Peake posted on his Facebook page after NMSU's victory against UTEP on Wednesday night. This is not true. Peake's message in the story was actually posted four days earlier. The original story follows below. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU The post NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting appeared first on KVIA.
golobos.com

Lobos Snap Saint Mary’s Home Win Streak with 69-65 Win

MORAGA, Calif. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with a 69-65 victory at Saint Mary’s on Wednesday night. The Lobos (7-0) overcame a slow start to down the Gaels (5-2) and snap their school-record 23-game home win streak and their 29-game non-conference home win streak.
golobos.com

Eight Lobos Earn Postseason MW Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Aaron Rodriguez, Christian Washington and A.J. Haulcy all earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors, and overall eight Lobos earned postseason honors as the Mountain West announced the official postseason teams. For New Mexico, the eight total honorees tied for the most for the program since UNM had 10 honorees in 2012. Jerrick Reed II, Donte Martin, Cody Moon, J.C. Davis and Reco Hannah all were named Honorable Mention.
golobos.com

Strong Second Half Propels Lobos Past Colonels

THIBODAUX, La.— The Lobo women’s basketball team opened the third quarter with a 16-0 run, which proved to be the difference as New Mexico concluded its road trip with a 72-55 win over Nicholls on Tuesday night. UNM outscored Nicholls 25-11 in the third quarter and 42-25 in...
golobos.com

Haulcy Named PFF True Freshman All-America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A.J. Haulcy, a true freshman that earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors on Tuesday, picked up another honor as he was named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America team. He is the first Lobo to earn the honor. Haulcy, who led all true freshmen...
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are beginning a homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque. Police say a person was found dead outside of 9911 Avalon Road NW. The APD homicide unit was called to investigate the scene. No further details about the incident have been released by police.
KTSM

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
KRQE News 13

Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a pow-wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd. They say three days later at the same […]
KRQE News 13

Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
KRQE News 13

APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
