WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Robert Portnoy, UNM’s award-winning play-by-play broadcaster and “Voice of the Lobos”, was honored once again for broadcasting excellence. Portnoy, who has been the Voice of the Lobos since 2013, was named one of three finalists for the National Sports Media Association’s New Mexico Broadcaster of the Year award. It marks the third time in the last four years that Portnoy has been a finalist for New Mexico Broadcaster of the Year for the NSMA.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO