WYFF4.com
Reindeer rides offered in Pickens County to support local nonprofit organization
Next weekend, you are invited to get in the holiday spirit and spend some time around some reindeer. Eden Farms in Pickens County will give reindeer rides at its 19th annual Christmas at the Barn fundraiser on Dec. 11. The event will also include a visit with Santa, a candy cane garden, and arts and crafts.
FOX Carolina
Get your family involved in Spartanburg
golaurens.com
Plenty of holiday events planned for Laurens County
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. - City of Clinton Christmas Tree Lighting. Location: 211 N. Broad St. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. - Clinton's "Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade" Location: N. Broad St. To be in the parade, visit the City of Clinton's webpage for an application....
golaurens.com
Laurens Christmas Market returns this weekend
The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers. Laurens Christmas Market will also be held...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office: Operation Santa Clause donations being accepted
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause once again!. According to their Facebook page, deputies will be registering children in need on Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Certain criteria must be met for a child to qualify. Donations...
FOX Carolina
Upstate crochet group needs help keeping community warm
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of crafters needs your help keeping the community warm this winter. I Am Not Lost in the Upstate gives away thousands of handmade scarves, blankets and hats every year however, they’ve taken on a new project this month. The groups big event...
gsabizwire.com
Smith Drug Company Supplies Thanksgiving Meals in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Smith Drug Company has raised more than $7,400 to supply Thanksgiving meals within the Upstate community through employee donations and a company match. "Our employees are incredibly generous and take to heart any opportunity they have to give back to the community where we all live and work,” said Rick Priester, Operations Project Manager for Smith Drug Company. “Smith employees view giving as an opportunity, and indeed, an obligation and this project allows them to help others and therefore realize the true meaning of this season of Thanksgiving and hope. We're grateful to have the opportunity to provide those in need with some well-deserved meals this Thanksgiving season.”
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Gives is set to host its 3rd Annual Brew Good event for Giving Tuesday this week.
FOX Carolina
Glymph Memorial Garden honors Gaffney Black Business District
Michelin to host hiring event Wednesday
Michelin will host a hiring event Wednesday in Spartanburg.
Increased patrol on roads during holiday season in Spartanburg
You can expect to see more officers out on the road in Spartanburg as part of an effort to improve traffic safety during the holiday season
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville’s West End to welcome additional public parking
More parking is on the way in Greenville’s West End. Greenville City Council approved an agreement with developer Suncap Property Group to lease 135 parking spaces in Markley Square, a mixed-use development project at South Main and Markley streets for $5.5 million over 30 years, the city announced Nov. 29.
Teen arrested for burglary in Laurens Co.
Officers with the Laurens Police Department arrested a teenager near a business for burglary.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville City Council Notes: $1.4 million goes to Gower Park for renovations
Here’s a recap of the Nov. 28 meeting of the Greenville City Council:. Council gave the go-ahead on first reading for $1.4 million in renovations to Gower Park. Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund awarded the city $500,000, which required the city to cough up $900,000, as well as paying for any cost overruns.
Pet of the Week: Lavender
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lavender.
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WYFF4.com
Weapon found at elementary school in Cherokee County, district says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A weapon was confiscated at an Upstate elementary school Tuesday, according to district officials. Todd Hughes, with the Cherokee County School District, said parents of students at BD Lee Elementary School, at 40 Overbrook Dr., in Gaffney, were notified Tuesday morning about a weapon being located on campus.
First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer
Shelton England, a Senior Deputy Coroner, said fentanyl has become the number two cause of fatalities in Greenville County behind natural deaths.
FOX Carolina
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Change to voting districts in Greenville
