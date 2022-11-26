ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Get your family involved in Spartanburg

The USA has to win the group B matchup against Iran to move forward in the competition. We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. What's new? 11/29. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area including...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Plenty of holiday events planned for Laurens County

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. - City of Clinton Christmas Tree Lighting. Location: 211 N. Broad St. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. - Clinton's "Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade" Location: N. Broad St. To be in the parade, visit the City of Clinton's webpage for an application....
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens Christmas Market returns this weekend

The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers. Laurens Christmas Market will also be held...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate crochet group needs help keeping community warm

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of crafters needs your help keeping the community warm this winter. I Am Not Lost in the Upstate gives away thousands of handmade scarves, blankets and hats every year however, they’ve taken on a new project this month. The groups big event...
EASLEY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Smith Drug Company Supplies Thanksgiving Meals in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Smith Drug Company has raised more than $7,400 to supply Thanksgiving meals within the Upstate community through employee donations and a company match. "Our employees are incredibly generous and take to heart any opportunity they have to give back to the community where we all live and work,” said Rick Priester, Operations Project Manager for Smith Drug Company. “Smith employees view giving as an opportunity, and indeed, an obligation and this project allows them to help others and therefore realize the true meaning of this season of Thanksgiving and hope. We're grateful to have the opportunity to provide those in need with some well-deserved meals this Thanksgiving season.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Glymph Memorial Garden honors Gaffney Black Business District

The Honea Path Police Department said a child is in the hospital following a hit-and-run incident that happened on Sunday. Tips on how to avoid scams while shopping this holiday season. Man charged after hit-and-run that injured a child. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An Upstate man appeared in bond...
GAFFNEY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville’s West End to welcome additional public parking

More parking is on the way in Greenville’s West End. Greenville City Council approved an agreement with developer Suncap Property Group to lease 135 parking spaces in Markley Square, a mixed-use development project at South Main and Markley streets for $5.5 million over 30 years, the city announced Nov. 29.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Weapon found at elementary school in Cherokee County, district says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A weapon was confiscated at an Upstate elementary school Tuesday, according to district officials. Todd Hughes, with the Cherokee County School District, said parents of students at BD Lee Elementary School, at 40 Overbrook Dr., in Gaffney, were notified Tuesday morning about a weapon being located on campus.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Change to voting districts in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC

