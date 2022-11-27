ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Brown, Kiser lead No. 17 Michigan women past Miami 76-64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, going 12 for 12 from the foul line, Emily Kiser added 20 points and No. 17 Michigan eased past Miami 76-64 on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Wolverines (8-0) didn't get the lead into double figures...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Post Register

Rays moving spring camp due to damage caused by hurricane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are relocating their spring base for 2023 due to extensive damage to team training facilities caused by Hurricane Ian. The Rays have trained since 2009 in Port Charlotte, Florida, about 90 minutes south of St. Petersburg, and intend to explore several options before making a decision on where to hold spring training and play Grapefruit League games when camp opens.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy