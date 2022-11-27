Rochester, N.Y. — George Moses, the former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, has been sentenced to serve 6.5 years in a federal prison camp. Last year, he was found guilty of stealing funds from three nonprofit organizations in Rochester. Assistant U.S. attorneys who handled the case said he used money from the Rochester Housing Authority for his own personal use, including a time share in Florida.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO