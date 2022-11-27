Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 WHAM
Local band benefits Pirate Toy Fund
Rochester, N.Y. — The Pirate Toy Fund works with more than 96 local partners to make sure children in need can feel the power of a new toy. One local band is combining the power of a toy, with the power of rock. Music has the power to move...
13 WHAM
Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive at Greece Ridge mall
Victor, N.Y. — The 2022 13WHAM News Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive is well underway. This year's goal is to collect 20,000 new, unwrapped toys for kids in need this holiday season. As of Wednesday afternoon, the drive is now more than halfway to reaching its goal. Donations can...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village kicks off its fourth year
Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village kicks off its fourth year Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at MLK Park. It will run for 16 days, going through December 23 with free ice skating, visits with Santa, shopping, food, live music, and much more. "The Village is for everyone, this...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester launches health survey to help meet residents' needs
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is asking for the public's input to help address health disparities in the city. Evans is asking residents to take part in a health and wellness survey to help make sure all residents receive equitable health care. The more data city leaders have,...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A helping hand
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Home Depot, and their volunteers who donated their time and talent on Thursday to help Rochester East House renovate a lodge. The lodge is for people who are facing mental health challenges, or recovering from substance abuse. A $40,000 grant from...
13 WHAM
ROC the Day raises $1 million
Rochester, N.Y. — Instead of shopping for gifts many people in our area are gave them for ROC the Day. The annual day of giving is organized by the United Way and encourages people to donate to local charities and non-profits in a 24-hour window. This year, a record-breaking...
13 WHAM
Salvation Army needs more volunteers to ring bells
Rochester, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester needs another 400 volunteers to ring bells this holiday season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign has dozens of kettles set up across Monroe County to collect donations, but only 22 percent of slots have been filled so far. Volunteers are...
13 WHAM
Meteorological Winter starts tomorrow
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - From a historical perspective the next three months of the year are the coldest and usually the snowiest in Rochester. Today marks the last day of Meteorological Fall and tomorrow will be the beginning of Meteorological Winter. From a climate perspective, January is typically the coldest...
13 WHAM
First responders dine with Beechwood residents at East High School
Rochester, N.Y. — The 30th annual First Responders Community Unity Dinner was held at East High School on Thursday. It's a time for members of the Beechwood neighborhood to sit down and talk with the police officers, firefighters, and more who keep the streets safe. "There's nothing that can...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester defends closure of homeless encampment on Loomis Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans spoke on the City of Rochester's decision to shut down a homeless encampment on a city-owned lot on Loomis Street. BACKGROUND | Unhoused people question city's decision to shut down Loomis Street encampment. Evans said the makeshift shelter became a safety issue, not...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
13 WHAM
'Good Night Lights' brings holiday cheer to patients at Golisano Children's Hospital
First responders stopped traffic outside Golisano Children's Hospital on Wednesday night to say "good night" and spread holiday cheer to patients and staff. Police officers and firefighters flashed their lights and waved at the kids, who watched from the hospital windows, for the first Good Night Lights of the holiday season.
13 WHAM
Rally held at MLK Park calls on lawmakers to pass Clean Slate Act in 2023
Rochester, N.Y. — A rally was held in MLK Park on Thursday with advocates calling on state lawmakers and governors to pass the Clean Slate Act early in the 2023 legislative session. The legislation would seal many old criminal conviction records for those who served their sentences and successfully...
13 WHAM
Wind advisory in WNY through tomorrow
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weather will be gusty between now and Thursday. A relatively strong cold front will move through WNY this morning. This front will bring widespread rain, followed by gusty winds. Wind gusts this morning will be around 40-45 mph. After the front passes through, the wind...
13 WHAM
Doug Emblidge leaves impactful legacy on Rochester community
It was Rush-Henrietta's Monica Leary School, where I visited Doug's fifth-grade class. He was already practicing the skills he would use to launch his broadcast career. A visit to Channel 13, where Dick Burt and I co-anchored the news, would help him decide. He began with radio, while a student...
13 WHAM
Former Rochester Housing Authority chairman sentenced for stealing funds
Rochester, N.Y. — George Moses, the former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, has been sentenced to serve 6.5 years in a federal prison camp. Last year, he was found guilty of stealing funds from three nonprofit organizations in Rochester. Assistant U.S. attorneys who handled the case said he used money from the Rochester Housing Authority for his own personal use, including a time share in Florida.
13 WHAM
NY AG James sues Western NY nursing home, claims it failed to protect residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced new plans Tuesday to protect nursing homes. She is suing a nursing home in Western New York, claiming it forced employees to work while sick and failed to implement policies to protect residents, leading to unsafe conditions. She...
13 WHAM
Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM
Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
13 WHAM
SUNY Brockport recognized as 'university'
Brockport, N.Y. — SUNY Brockport is the latest local college that's now being recognized as a university. It comes after the New York State Board of Regents released new guidelines for what constitutes a university, requiring schools to offer a certain amount of registered undergraduate and graduate programs in particular disciplines.
13 WHAM
Family in shock after woman dies following workplace assault at Rochester group home
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are trying to figure out whether the death of an employee at DePaul Addiction Services' Edgerton Square on Dewey Avenue is linked to a fight at the facility just hours earlier. Brittni Iverson, 33, a recent college graduate, reported to work Tuesday not knowing the...
