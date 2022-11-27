ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Local band benefits Pirate Toy Fund

Rochester, N.Y. — The Pirate Toy Fund works with more than 96 local partners to make sure children in need can feel the power of a new toy. One local band is combining the power of a toy, with the power of rock. Music has the power to move...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive at Greece Ridge mall

Victor, N.Y. — The 2022 13WHAM News Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive is well underway. This year's goal is to collect 20,000 new, unwrapped toys for kids in need this holiday season. As of Wednesday afternoon, the drive is now more than halfway to reaching its goal. Donations can...
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village kicks off its fourth year

Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village kicks off its fourth year Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at MLK Park. It will run for 16 days, going through December 23 with free ice skating, visits with Santa, shopping, food, live music, and much more. "The Village is for everyone, this...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A helping hand

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Home Depot, and their volunteers who donated their time and talent on Thursday to help Rochester East House renovate a lodge. The lodge is for people who are facing mental health challenges, or recovering from substance abuse. A $40,000 grant from...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

ROC the Day raises $1 million

Rochester, N.Y. — Instead of shopping for gifts many people in our area are gave them for ROC the Day. The annual day of giving is organized by the United Way and encourages people to donate to local charities and non-profits in a 24-hour window. This year, a record-breaking...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Salvation Army needs more volunteers to ring bells

Rochester, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester needs another 400 volunteers to ring bells this holiday season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign has dozens of kettles set up across Monroe County to collect donations, but only 22 percent of slots have been filled so far. Volunteers are...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Meteorological Winter starts tomorrow

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - From a historical perspective the next three months of the year are the coldest and usually the snowiest in Rochester. Today marks the last day of Meteorological Fall and tomorrow will be the beginning of Meteorological Winter. From a climate perspective, January is typically the coldest...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First responders dine with Beechwood residents at East High School

Rochester, N.Y. — The 30th annual First Responders Community Unity Dinner was held at East High School on Thursday. It's a time for members of the Beechwood neighborhood to sit down and talk with the police officers, firefighters, and more who keep the streets safe. "There's nothing that can...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester defends closure of homeless encampment on Loomis Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans spoke on the City of Rochester's decision to shut down a homeless encampment on a city-owned lot on Loomis Street. BACKGROUND | Unhoused people question city's decision to shut down Loomis Street encampment. Evans said the makeshift shelter became a safety issue, not...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Wind advisory in WNY through tomorrow

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weather will be gusty between now and Thursday. A relatively strong cold front will move through WNY this morning. This front will bring widespread rain, followed by gusty winds. Wind gusts this morning will be around 40-45 mph. After the front passes through, the wind...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Doug Emblidge leaves impactful legacy on Rochester community

It was Rush-Henrietta's Monica Leary School, where I visited Doug's fifth-grade class. He was already practicing the skills he would use to launch his broadcast career. A visit to Channel 13, where Dick Burt and I co-anchored the news, would help him decide. He began with radio, while a student...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Former Rochester Housing Authority chairman sentenced for stealing funds

Rochester, N.Y. — George Moses, the former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, has been sentenced to serve 6.5 years in a federal prison camp. Last year, he was found guilty of stealing funds from three nonprofit organizations in Rochester. Assistant U.S. attorneys who handled the case said he used money from the Rochester Housing Authority for his own personal use, including a time share in Florida.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM

Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

SUNY Brockport recognized as 'university'

Brockport, N.Y. — SUNY Brockport is the latest local college that's now being recognized as a university. It comes after the New York State Board of Regents released new guidelines for what constitutes a university, requiring schools to offer a certain amount of registered undergraduate and graduate programs in particular disciplines.
BROCKPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy