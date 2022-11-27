Saturday’s Scores

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they believe they have found the place where the body of a missing 5-year-old boy was temporarily buried, but they still haven’t found his remains. Michael Vaughan, nicknamed “Monkey,” disappeared while playing outside his home in the small town of Fruitland nearly a year and a half ago. Police and other law enforcement agencies searched the region extensively for months, but no sign of the child was found. In November, however, search efforts intensified after investigators received a credible tip involving a home roughly a half-mile away from Vaughan’s house. During a press conference on Thursday, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators now believe Vaughan was abducted, died, and that his remains were later moved to a new location.

