Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna arrested Wednesday
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday, according to the Alachua County Sherrif’s Office, and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. ET, according to the ACSO inmate lock-up. Kitna was charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts...
Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.
Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
LeBron James: A photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957 has NBA star asking questions of media's handling of race issues
The issue of race and its historical legacy in the US was at the forefront of NBA star LeBron James' mind on Wednesday as he asked reporters why he hadn't received any questions about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957.
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Two more Hogs to enter transfer portal
Arkansas defensive back Khari Johnson and defensive end Eric Thomas Jr. are the latest Razorbacks to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal. Both players went public with their decisions on Tuesday afternoon. "To all my teammates current and former, it was an honor to play with you," Johnson...
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report
It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
'24 TE Camden Jones cuts list to three, sets commitment date
Pasadena (Calif.) junior tight end Camden Jones cut his list down to three and is set to commit next week. Jones is one of the state’s top tight end prospects and has a very high ceiling. We had a chance to see him at multiple events in the off-season and there’s a lot to like about him.
Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation
Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he'll enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday in social media post Tuesday afternoon. "Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0