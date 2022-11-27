Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
#5 Purdue Ends ACC / Big Ten Challenge With 79-69 Win at Florida State
[5] Purdue 79, Florida State 69 (Postgame Notes) Purdue improved to 7-0 with a 79-69 win over Florida State in Tallahassee in the final installment of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. It marks the second straight year that Purdue has started at least 7-0. Last year's team started 8-0...
purduesports.com
#5 Purdue Heads to Tallahassee for the ACC / Big Ten Challenge
GAMEDAY INFO -- ACC / BIG TEN CHALLENGE. [5] Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-7) Tallahassee, Florida | Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (12,500) • Purdue improved to 6-0 with a 75-56 win over No. 8 Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game in Portland. Purdue is now 6-0 for the second straight season after last year's team started 8-0 and rose to No. 1 in the national rankings. Purdue is 6-0 (or better) for the second straight year for the first time since the 1992-93 (9-0 start; Matt Painter's senior year) and 1993-94 (14-0 start) seasons.
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Ready to Take on CKLV Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue wrestling team travels west this weekend to do battle with some of the nation's best in the 40th annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. The vaunted tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 in the Las Vegas Convention Center and will include 12 of the top-25 programs in the country with potentially 142 ranked individuals in the field.
purduesports.com
Purdue Faces Syracuse in ACC / Big Ten Challenge
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team will return to Mackey Arena on Wednesday night for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Syracuse. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Jason Ross Jr. and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Tim Newton and...
purduesports.com
Hudson, Colvin, Schermerhorn Selected for All-Big Ten Accolades
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Three Boilermakers: Eva Hudson, Raven Colvin and Maddie Schermerhorn garnered All-Big Ten honors, announced by the conference office on Wednesday. Eva Hudson was voted Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten and a unanimous All-Freshman Team honoree. Meanwhile, sophomore Raven Colvin and senior Maddie Schermerhorn earned Second Team nods.
purduesports.com
7 Purdue Defenders Named All-B1G Honorable Mention
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Seven Boilermakers on the defensive side of the ball were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, as the league office announced the first half of all-conference awards Tuesday afternoon. Cam Allen, Branson Deen, Jalen Graham, Kydran Jenkins, Lawrence Johnson, Jack Sullivan and Cory Trice earned All-Big...
