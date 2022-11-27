GAMEDAY INFO -- ACC / BIG TEN CHALLENGE. [5] Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-7) Tallahassee, Florida | Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (12,500) • Purdue improved to 6-0 with a 75-56 win over No. 8 Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game in Portland. Purdue is now 6-0 for the second straight season after last year's team started 8-0 and rose to No. 1 in the national rankings. Purdue is 6-0 (or better) for the second straight year for the first time since the 1992-93 (9-0 start; Matt Painter's senior year) and 1993-94 (14-0 start) seasons.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO