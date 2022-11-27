Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
WATCH: N'Faly Dante breaks down his career-night vs Washington State
Oregon senior center N'Faly Dante had a career night against the visiting Washington State Cougars, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the Ducks' 74-60 win. He breaks down how it all happened. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down Oregon's blowout win over Washington State
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman as he discusses the team's 74-60 victory over the visiting Washington State Cougars. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
Interesting Power 5 QB enters transfer portal
Now that the college football regular season is over for teams, we’re starting to see coaches and players make moves. On Thursday, we learned of a big impending move. Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reporters. One reporter said she had heard Nolan had left the team.
Richardson's leadership continues to shine in Ducks' 14-point victory over Washington State
For most of Oregon’s 74-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars, it wasn’t pretty. Early season basketball rarely is pretty, but the Ducks found a scoring spurt in the middle of the second half from senior leader Will Richardson. The injuries of Oregon’s front line and guards have...
Oregon's big second half propels the Ducks to a blowout win over Washington State
Eugene, Ore. - The Ducks entered Pac-12 play in early December with a short bench and an opponent that played right into the Ducks' concerns due to their depth and 3-point shooting. None of it mattered. The Ducks and the Washington State Cougars were tied at 32-32 in the first...
KGW
Offensive coordinator candidates for Oregon | Locked On Ducks
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Oregon to be the head coach at Arizona State. We discuss names to watch for Dillingham's replacement.
Huskies have to go small after injuries affect Meah and Kepnang, lose a heartbreaker to Oregon State 66-65
Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.
Live Updates: Oregon State 66 - Washington 65 (FINAL)
Oregon State opens Pac-12 play and the month of December with the first of two early conference games on Thursday. The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum for a home game against Washington after going winless at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Today and throughout the course...
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
beachconnection.net
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
kezi.com
One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
247Sports
