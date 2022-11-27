ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
CORVALLIS, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting Power 5 QB enters transfer portal

Now that the college football regular season is over for teams, we’re starting to see coaches and players make moves. On Thursday, we learned of a big impending move. Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reporters. One reporter said she had heard Nolan had left the team.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Huskies have to go small after injuries affect Meah and Kepnang, lose a heartbreaker to Oregon State 66-65

Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon State 66 - Washington 65 (FINAL)

Oregon State opens Pac-12 play and the month of December with the first of two early conference games on Thursday. The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum for a home game against Washington after going winless at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Today and throughout the course...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers

No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten

(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
NEWPORT, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy