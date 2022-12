The No. 12 seeded Kentucky Volleyball team got 15 kills from Adanna Rollins and 44 assists from sophomore setter Emma Grome to advance into the second round of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) sweep of the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers. Kentucky will play Western Kentucky on...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO