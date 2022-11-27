ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after Game 12

Alabama completed its regular-season schedule Saturday, and the nation’s No. 6-ranked team is now 10-2 (6-2 SEC) following a 49-27 win over Auburn in last weekend’s 87th Iron Bowl. BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at Alabama’s rankings in several statistical categories from a national and Southeastern Conference standpoint...
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release

Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
COLUMBUS, OH
