Next man up: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards prepares for lead role in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team will play the Big Ten Championship Game without star running back Blake Corum, who is expected to opt for knee surgery this week. That means Donovan Edwards will continue to shoulder a heavier burden for the Wolverines. The sophomore, who is dealing...
Swarmcast: Instant Reaction: Michigan QB Cade McNamara commits to Iowa
Some huge, huge offseason news broke on Thursday night when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he would be committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes. HawkeyeInsider subscribers were hinted at this news earlier in the week, but McNamara made it official on Thursday. David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze what this means for Iowa, why it was so significant to make a change this early in the offseason, if it could have a ripple effect and much, much more.
Blake Corum discusses 'blessing' of being named Big Ten RB of the year, updates status of knee injury
Wednesday afternoon, Michigan running back Blake Corum received the first of what will likely be a few honors this month, as the junior was named the Big Ten running back of the year by the league's coaches and media. Running for 1,463 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and averaging 5.92 yards...
Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
