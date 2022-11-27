Read full article on original website
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
Raystown Lake receives national acclaim for protecting fish
Raystown Lake in Central Pennsylvania is receiving national attention for its conservation efforts. The National Fish Habitat Partnership named it one of 10 “Waters to Watch” for 2022, and it's the only waterway in Pennsylvania to be selected this year. The annual list represents a collection of strategic conservation efforts implemented on rivers, streams, estuaries, and lakes to protect, restore, or enhance fish habitat.
