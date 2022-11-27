IDAHO: Idaho's football season ends in thriller

Idaho's FCS postseason football opener Saturday went down to the last second.

Placekicker Ricardo Chavez's 39-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left as time expired, allowing Southeastern Louisiana to escape with a thrilling 45-42 win over Idaho at Hammond, Louisiana.

Little mistakes prove costly in the playoffs. The Vandals found that out all too well.

Still, Idaho (7-5) gave a superb account of itself in its first playoff game in more than two decades.

"I'm really proud of our football team," first-year Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "They were resilient and tough. I'm not discouraged by this. It doesn't take away from the good season we had."

Idaho led 21-10 in the second quarter before taking a 21-17 lead into halftime.

On the first possession of the second half, SLU took its first lead at 24-21.

The lead held at 24-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Quarterback Cephus Johnson scored on a 20-yard run to extend the lead to 31-21 just seconds into the final period.

Then on the ensuing kickoff, Idaho's Jermaine Jackson returned the kick 95 yards to pull the Vandals within 31-28 with 14:03 remaining.

Idaho got the lead back briefly when freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy hit receiver Hayden Hatten on a 25-yard TD pass with the Vandals facing fourth-and-6 with 9:16 to go.

Johnson scored moments later, convering a fourth-and-2 to give Southeastern the lead at 38-35.

Then SLU scored on a pick-6 to increase the lead to 45-35 with 4:12 remaining.

Idaho still had life. Jackson caught a 70-yard bomb from McCoy to pull Idaho within 45-42 with 3:23 to go.

Idaho forced a 3-and-out and got the ball back with 1:35 to go.

It appeared the Vandals got deep into SLU territory when McCoy, falling down, completed a pass to tight end Connor Whitney. But a review of the play revealed that McCoy was down.

That set up the field goal attempt from 39 yards out.

McCoy completed 19 of 26 attempts for 343 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. Hatten caught nine passes for a school record 209 yards and a TD and Jackson had five catches for 111 yards and a TD.