Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks Live Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will see the Vancouver Canucks for the second time this week when they host their division rival Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will look for a bounce-back win when they host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night.

Their meeting last Monday was one of Vegas' most thrilling of the season so far, as the team came back from a two-goal third-period deficit to win 5-4.

You can refresh your memory on that contest by viewing the video above.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy sits for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Canucks forward Brock Boeser scores the power-play goal to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead.

PENALTY: Vancouver defenseman Kyle Burroughs heads to the box for hooking.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is penalized for hooking.

PENALTY: Roy penalized again, this time for high-sticking.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Canucks forward J.T. Miller scores the PP goal. 2-0, Vancouver.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Vancouver leads 2-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson for tripping.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith sits for high-sticking.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Vancouver forward Elias Pettersson with the PP goal. 3-0, Canucks.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko scores to give Vancouver a 4-0 lead.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar sits for roughing.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Canucks forward Bo Horvat scores with a second left in the period. 5-0, Vancouver.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Vancouver leads, 5-0.



START OF THIRD PERIOD:

PENALTY: Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault and Canucks forward Conor Garland get fighting penalties, Garland also gets tripping penalty.

PENALTY: Kolesar and Canucks forward Dakota Joshua sit for fighting.

SCORING UPDATE #6: Marchessault scores to put Vegas on the board.

FINAL: Vancouver wins 5-1.

The Vegas Golden Knights were brutally defeated 5-1 in their home matchup against the Vancouver Canucks Saturday.

Vancouver's first three goals of the contest were off the power play.

Vegas was able to avoid the shut out late in the third with a goal from forward Jonathan Marchessault.