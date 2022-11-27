TPD: Stolen U-Haul Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrests In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said multiple people were arrested Friday night after officers found a stolen U-Haul pickup in a motel parking lot.

Police said Jason Solis was in the driver's seat of the pickup in the Clarion Motel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial when officers found it.

Solis told officers he was waiting for a woman to return to the pickup from the motel, which police said tipped them off to a potential drug deal.

Police said the woman, Elisha McAnally, saw the officers and ran away once she came out of the motel.

Officers caught her and found meth stashed in her clothes. Police say she admitted to officers she was at the motel to buy drugs.

Solis was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and McAnally was arrested for possession of meth and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police then used motel security footage to find the room McAnally went to allegedly buy drugs in.

TPD said they found Tara Alvita-Gourd Gutierrez and Terry Roland in the hallway near the room's door and arrested them on outstanding warrants.

Officers said after arresting the pair, they found over three ounces of meth on them combined.

Roland and Gutierrez are both tribal members. Roland was booked at DLM for trafficking narcotics on Muscogee Nation charges and Gutierrez was booked on her Osage County warrant at DLM with a hold for federal authorities.

The stolen pickup was returned to U-Haul.