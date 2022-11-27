ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bruins Could Be Ready to Talk Trading Defenseman Brandon Carlo

There has been talk this week that the Boston Bruins have been looking to clear some salary cap space off of their books. In preparation for Derek Forbort’s return this past Tuesday, the Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers, but not before first trying to trade a couple of players.
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again

During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards

Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon

Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
