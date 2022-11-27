ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Prince George's Native Judah Mintz Slaps NCAA Star During 'Cuse-Bryant Game (VIDEO)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Judah Mintz Photo Credit: judah.mintz Instagram

What goes around comes around, and for Judah Mintz, that's a slap to the face.

The Syracuse guard who hails from Prince George's County was ejected from the Saturday, Nov. 26 game against Bryant University apparently after slapping another player — who slapped him right back.

It began with 7:35 left in the first half when the freshman guard appeared to slap Bryant's Doug Edert, who returned the gesture, hitting Mintz from behind on the side of his head.

Edert, a St. Peter's NCAA Tournament star, and Mintz were ejected from the game, which only heated up after that. A total of six more players and coaches were ejected later on.

The game ultimately was an upset with Bryant in the lead, 73-72.

Mintz played for Oak Hill Academy for the 2021-22 season, earning Second Team All-National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) honors.

