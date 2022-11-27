Read full article on original website
Related
Onward State
Predicting Which Penn State Football Players Will Stay Or Leave Happy Valley
As the 2022 regular season wrapped up with a 10-2 record for Penn State football, some players face looming decisions about their future. A couple of Nittany Lions have already made their intentions known ahead of the offseason. Interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was the first to announce his intent...
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Abdul Carter Named Finalist For Shaun Alexander Freshman Of The Year
Penn State football linebacker Abdul Carter has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, as announced on Thursday. Carter is among five finalists for the award, joining Quinshon Judkins (RB, Ole Miss), Drake Maye (QB, North Carolina), Harold Perkins Jr. (LB, LSU), and Malaki Starks (S, Georgia).
Onward State
Front Court Deficiencies, Execution Woes Haunt Penn State Hoops In Double-Overtime Clemson Loss
When Penn State men’s basketball took the floor on the road against Clemson for Tuesday night’s Big Ten / ACC Challenge bout, Micah Shrewsberry’s unit appeared to be the quicker and more efficient bunch from the jump. Within the opening five minutes of play, the Nittany Lions...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ready To Roll After Brief Thanksgiving Hiatus
Although Penn State men’s hockey is having a successful season, it clearly needed a break heading into Thanksgiving. After defeating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the series, the Nittany Lion suffered a 7-3 blowout loss the following game, marking its third and worst loss of the season.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview
After winning seven of its eight final matches of the regular season, Penn State women’s volleyball is ready to start its postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first season at the helm, the Nittany Lions achieved a 24-7 overall record, going 13-7 in conference play. Only two of those losses came from lower-ranked teams, Michigan and Illinois.
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year
The future of Penn State football’s offense is bright, folks. Running back Nick Singleton is the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, as announced by the conference Wednesday afternoon. Singleton is the first Nittany Lion to take home the award since Christian Hackenberg in 2013. Singleton...
Onward State
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
Onward State
First Quarter Struggles Doom Lady Lions In 89-68 Loss To Virginia
Penn State women’s basketball (7-1) lost to Virginia (9-0) Wednesday night by a score of 89-68 to suffer its first loss of the season. The Lady Lions struggled early on in their first loss of the season, shooting at a 13.3% clip in the first quarter. From there, the team was unable to recover against the Cavaliers.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey’s Sophia Gladieux Named NFHCA Mideast Player Of The Year
For the second year in a row, Penn State field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux took home the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Player of the Year award. This is just the latest award in a decorated season for the junior. Gladieux has already earned first-team all-Mideast, first-team all-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors this season. Following the NCAA Tournament, she was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.
Onward State
Early-Season Improvement Paying Off For Penn State Wrestling
After winning their first dual of the season against Lock Haven, having several champions at the Black Knight Open, and three successful matches at the NWCA All-Star Classic, Nittany Lions old and new have been proving themselves to start the season. Head coach Cael Sanderson is proud of how his...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Double Overtime Thriller 101-94 To Clemson
Penn State men’s basketball (6-2) dropped a nail-bitter to Clemson (6-2) 101-94 on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Nittany Lions started the game off hot and went into halftime with a 35-29 lead over the Tigers while shooting 50% from the field. However, Clemson returned the favor in the second as it quickly jumped out to a lead and held it for most of the second half. Then, with just eight seconds left in regulation, Jalen Pickett found an open Andrew Funk who banked in a three that sent this game to overtime.
Onward State
Five Penn State Women’s Volleyball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors
Penn State women’s volleyball showed up in big numbers as the Big Ten announced its postseason honorees Wednesday morning. Five Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors. Middle blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Williams earned spots on the first-team All-Big Ten roster. Williams led the Nittany Lions with 380 kills. Holland also helped hold the team together, totaling 145 blocks for a 1.37 per set average.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist
Ally Schlegel is officially one of the 15 best women’s soccer players in the country, folks. Schlegel was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday, an annual award that honors the 15 best men’s and women’s Division I soccer players in the nation. This is the second time during her career that Schlegel was selected as a semifinalist for the honor.
Onward State
The Fence Family: State College Kids Spread Spirit With Gameday Signs
Ask any Penn Stater, and they’ll tell you the same thing: Cheering on the football team is a requirement of bleeding blue and white. But for one State College family, a seasonal effort has taken the commitment to Penn State pride to the next level. Enter the Kulka Family Gameday Fence, a homemade symbol that’s spreading spirit and showing gratitude for the Penn State community.
Onward State
Freshman Shay Ciezki Showcasing A Glimpse Of Lady Lions’ Future
The future of Penn State women’s basketball is here, folks. True freshman Shay Ciezki is reaching for the helm of the Lady Lions’ offense as one of the leaders of the 7-0 team. Ciezki has started six of the Lady Lions’ seven games, all but the season opener....
Onward State
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Shop ‘Campus Steaks’ To Open In Downtown State College
Can we get a W in the chat for the “right outside of Philly” folks?. Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is gearing up to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies. Bradley’s closed its doors in September after...
Onward State
President Bendapudi Named No. 4 Most Influential Woman In Pennsylvania By City & State
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi landed at No. 4 in City & State’s “Women 100” rankings of the most influential women in Pennsylvania. The list of 100 women includes public servants, business executives, nonprofit leaders, advocates, academics, and more, as researched by City & State staff. Bendapudi...
Someone stole donations from Goodwill in State College, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone decided to make their own Black Friday deals on Monday by reportedly taking things that were donated to the GoodWill store on Benner Pike, police report. State College police are investigating after they said the reported theft happened from the donation area of the store on Nov. 28 at […]
Onward State
Widespread Power Outage Disrupting Traffic Lights On North Atherton Street
A widespread power outage on Tuesday evening is affecting more than 2,400 homes and businesses in Centre County and disrupting traffic lights on North Atherton Street. Traffic signals are out on North Atherton Street between Woodycrest Street and Valley Vista Drive in Patton Township, according to Centre County 9-1-1. Emergency responders are on the scene for traffic control and West Penn Power has been notified.
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
Comments / 0