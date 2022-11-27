ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Women’s Volleyball 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview

After winning seven of its eight final matches of the regular season, Penn State women’s volleyball is ready to start its postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first season at the helm, the Nittany Lions achieved a 24-7 overall record, going 13-7 in conference play. Only two of those losses came from lower-ranked teams, Michigan and Illinois.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo

Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

First Quarter Struggles Doom Lady Lions In 89-68 Loss To Virginia

Penn State women’s basketball (7-1) lost to Virginia (9-0) Wednesday night by a score of 89-68 to suffer its first loss of the season. The Lady Lions struggled early on in their first loss of the season, shooting at a 13.3% clip in the first quarter. From there, the team was unable to recover against the Cavaliers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Field Hockey’s Sophia Gladieux Named NFHCA Mideast Player Of The Year

For the second year in a row, Penn State field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux took home the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Player of the Year award. This is just the latest award in a decorated season for the junior. Gladieux has already earned first-team all-Mideast, first-team all-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors this season. Following the NCAA Tournament, she was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Early-Season Improvement Paying Off For Penn State Wrestling

After winning their first dual of the season against Lock Haven, having several champions at the Black Knight Open, and three successful matches at the NWCA All-Star Classic, Nittany Lions old and new have been proving themselves to start the season. Head coach Cael Sanderson is proud of how his...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Drops Double Overtime Thriller 101-94 To Clemson

Penn State men’s basketball (6-2) dropped a nail-bitter to Clemson (6-2) 101-94 on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Nittany Lions started the game off hot and went into halftime with a 35-29 lead over the Tigers while shooting 50% from the field. However, Clemson returned the favor in the second as it quickly jumped out to a lead and held it for most of the second half. Then, with just eight seconds left in regulation, Jalen Pickett found an open Andrew Funk who banked in a three that sent this game to overtime.
CLEMSON, SC
Onward State

Five Penn State Women’s Volleyball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Penn State women’s volleyball showed up in big numbers as the Big Ten announced its postseason honorees Wednesday morning. Five Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors. Middle blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Williams earned spots on the first-team All-Big Ten roster. Williams led the Nittany Lions with 380 kills. Holland also helped hold the team together, totaling 145 blocks for a 1.37 per set average.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist

Ally Schlegel is officially one of the 15 best women’s soccer players in the country, folks. Schlegel was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday, an annual award that honors the 15 best men’s and women’s Division I soccer players in the nation. This is the second time during her career that Schlegel was selected as a semifinalist for the honor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

The Fence Family: State College Kids Spread Spirit With Gameday Signs

Ask any Penn Stater, and they’ll tell you the same thing: Cheering on the football team is a requirement of bleeding blue and white. But for one State College family, a seasonal effort has taken the commitment to Penn State pride to the next level. Enter the Kulka Family Gameday Fence, a homemade symbol that’s spreading spirit and showing gratitude for the Penn State community.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Widespread Power Outage Disrupting Traffic Lights On North Atherton Street

A widespread power outage on Tuesday evening is affecting more than 2,400 homes and businesses in Centre County and disrupting traffic lights on North Atherton Street. Traffic signals are out on North Atherton Street between Woodycrest Street and Valley Vista Drive in Patton Township, according to Centre County 9-1-1. Emergency responders are on the scene for traffic control and West Penn Power has been notified.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

