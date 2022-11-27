Penn State men’s basketball (6-2) dropped a nail-bitter to Clemson (6-2) 101-94 on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Nittany Lions started the game off hot and went into halftime with a 35-29 lead over the Tigers while shooting 50% from the field. However, Clemson returned the favor in the second as it quickly jumped out to a lead and held it for most of the second half. Then, with just eight seconds left in regulation, Jalen Pickett found an open Andrew Funk who banked in a three that sent this game to overtime.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO