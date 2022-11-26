ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Men’s College Soccer. What To Look For In The Pittsburgh Vs Kentucky And Western Michigan Vs Portland Sweet Sixteen Matchups

By College Soccer News
collegesoccernews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Sunday Headlines: Kentucky Soccer vs. Pittsburgh

Gameday is here for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s soccer program, who will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Game time is set for 6 pm at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. You can stream the game online with ESPN+. Today hopes...
LEXINGTON, KY
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove's Kaulia signs with the Lancers

The Vikings senior golfer made his college choice official in front of family and friends at a ceremony at FGHS.Forest Grove senior Ka'ena Kaulia signed his letter of intent to play golf at California Baptist University — a private Christian college in Riverside, California east of Los Angeles — with his parents, Nu'uanu and Rhesa Kaulia as part of a ceremony Nov. 9, at Forest Grove High School. Kaulia won the Pacific Conference District Championship last spring and qualified individually for state, where he placed 16th with scores of 73-73. Cal Baptist competes at the NCAA Division-I level and in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Nearly 1,700 Homeless Now Have Homes, Wheeler Still Wants Internment Camps, and Arizona Republicans Refuse to Certify Election

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you love...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

As County Gives No Hint of Funding Wheeler’s Encampments, City Council Will Vote on Wednesday to Go It Alone

This week, Portland will begin setting aside money for an ambitious plan to end street camping. Last Thursday, the Portland City Council narrowly failed to immediately approve a $27 million “down payment” for the massive sanctioned encampments Mayor Ted Wheeler intends to build with the end goal of banning unsanctioned camping citywide within the next two years.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy