FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTKR
Jennings latest Monarch to enter transfer portal
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Days after Old Dominion running back Blake Watson announced he has entered the transfer portal, one of the Monarchs' biggest weapons through the air has followed suit. Wide receiver Ali Jennings announced that he's also entering the portal on Thursday, declaring his intentions on social media. "There...
WTKR
Green Run, Maury square off in Class 5 state semifinal
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight season, a battle of Hampton Roads heavyweights will meet to decide who will compete for a Class 5 state championship. Maury and Green Run collide in a rematch of their 2021 showdown. "I know it's going to be even more than just...
WTKR
Old Dominion can't get going in loss at Charleston
CHARLESTON, SC (WTKR)- College of Charleston has built a strong resume during the first month of the college basketball season and the Cougars looked the part on Tuesday night. Charleston opened the second half on a 17-2 run, pulling away from Old Dominion and sending the Monarchs to a 75-60...
WTKR
Michael Vick addresses Warwick football team ahead of state semifinals
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Michael Vick was the best football player to ever walk the halls of Warwick High School. Thursday saw the Raiders of the present get to hear from the hero of the past. The Warwick alumnus Vick addressed the 2022 football team on Thursday morning in the...
WTKR
Virginia Wesleyan falls to Randolph-Macon in D-III showdown
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Wesleyan had won its first six games against Division III opponents. Wednesday night's game shined some light on some areas in which the Marlins can improve. VWU couldn't keep pace with No. 8 Randolph-Macon, falling to the Yellow Jackets at home, 66-49. The loss drops...
WTKR
William and Mary's Jones awarded with surprise scholarship
WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR) — As his high school career was coming to a close, Deep Creek's Jalen Jones wasn't sure what his college destination would be. Wherever he decided to go, he was certain being on the gridiron was out of the question. "I didn't even plan to play...
WTKR
Delicious juices and smoothies from WeCare Juice Bar on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ashley Lewis and Jemmalyn Hewlett, owners of WeCare Juice Bar, join Coast Live to share a look at their delicious and healthy smoothies, cold pressed juices, sandwiches, wraps and more!. Presented by WeCare Juice Bar. Timberlake Shopping Center. 4239 Holland Rd., Unit 768. Virginia Beach.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Big temperature swings and one rainy weekend day
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Friday morning! After a frigid morning, we hop on a warming trend until a cold front cools us down again this weekend. Then, we hop on another gradual warming trend. Temperatures will eventually climb into the mid 50s later this Friday afternoon. We’ll...
WTKR
Clothes-closet needs help from Norfolk community as it grows
NORFOLK, Va. — As the weather continues to get colder, you add on more layers of clothing for warmth. But this privilege is not offered to those who do not have access to what they need, daily. Freemason Street Baptist Church hosts a "Community Clothes Closet" that continues to...
