Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup 02:25

Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina's celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky.

With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team's World Cup chances.

His dream of winning soccer's biggest prize in likely his last attempt is still alive.

"It's a weight off our shoulders," Messi said. "It gives us joy and peace of mind to start again."

Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria's pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner to give Argentina the lead in the 64th minute.

His arms outstretched, he ran toward the team's supporters who were celebrating behind the goal and was soon mobbed by his teammates. He whirled his arms in an emotional response to scoring his 93rd — and perhaps most crucial — international goal.

Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup

Henry Martin and Luis Chaves each scored in Mexico's furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday night over Saudi Arabia was not enough.Because of Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, which was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak.El Tri went into the match at Lusail Stadium needing both a victory and help from Poland playing across town against Argentina to advance in Group...
Team USA wins, beating Iran 1-0 in World Cup match

Win or go home -- that was the underlying motivation for Team USA today in its World Cup match against Iran Tuesday.The 1-0 win, means the  United States men's national team moves on to the knockout stages.The winning goal for the Americans was scored by Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute. In Long Beach, locals were celebrating at sports bars. One local said despite being outnumbered, he was rooting for Iran in this game. "I am from Iran, but I live here, so either way it's a win-win for me," he told CBSLA Tuesday. The game was the last for both teams in Group...
2022 FIFA World Cup: How to stream every soccer game

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing. The annual soccer -- or "football" -- tournament boasts the title of most-watched sporting event on the planet, and that legacy is anticipated to continue this year, with FIFA projecting that around 5 billion people will tune in to the action. Keep reading to find out how you can join that crowd and catch the best games, including today's World Cup games. Top products in this article:  Budget option for streaming Fox Sports: Sling TV (Blue tier), $40 per month While you watch the 2022 World Cup During the commercial breaks...
Team Mexico fans pack Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet watch party

Nervousness and excitement join with green jerseys and Mexican flags as team Mexico fans pack the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet World Cup watch party.It's a must win for Mexico to stay alive in this match against Saudi Arabia, and they are the underdogs. About 1,500 team Mexico fans at this watch party are hoping for a win.Sandra Delatorre said she and her group arrived early to the watch party to secure their viewing spot, and she too has high hopes for her Mexican team. "Nervous but excited, I think we can take it…. we're going to take it," said Delatorre.     
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
Los Angeles, CA
