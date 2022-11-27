Read full article on original website
Brandi Rhodes Explains Why She Has Not Returned To The Ring
Brandi Rhodes recently interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans on the latest edition of her 2 Truths and 1 Lie podcast, where both women shared their experience being a parent in the pro-wrestling industry. This topic of conversation led to Brandi explaining why she has not made a return to television following her departure from AEW.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Who Can, And Should, Dethrone Jade Cargill?
With the way Tony Khan signs people, this number could change, but as of right now, there are 35 women on AEW’s current roster. Let’s trim that number down, though. Even though she has wrestled here and there, I wouldn’t exactly consider Rebel an active in-ring performer for the company. Come to think of it, even when she’s wrestling, I don’t consider her a wrestler, because she is awful. Absolutely atrocious. That leaves 34 names.
WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed for NXT Deadline
Eight of the ten competitors in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline have been announced. Tonight’s NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “Road Dogg” Brian James meet backstage to discuss the roster, and who is deserving of the spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
William Regal Shares What He Sees In Orange Cassidy, Talks His Concussion History
William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast, including his history of concussions and more. Here are the highlights:. “Somebody who the people have taken to their hearts. It’s very rare ever, ever, that people take a talent to their hearts, and they’ve taken him to their hearts. If you know how to manipulate that and you know how to tell a story with it, it’s easy.”
Adam Page Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Confronts and Brawls With Jon Moxley
The Hangman has returned. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis opened with former three-time world champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring and cutting a promo about how he’s at the top of the food chain in AEW, and no one in the back could tell him any differently.
New Match and Segment Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card for Tonight
AEW has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s live Dynamite. Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari was added to the line-up for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Starks is warming up for his title match with AEW World Champion MJF at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite on December 14.
Ric Flair Thinks He Could Wrestle Again, Calls Ricky Steamboat The Best Babyface In The History Of The Business
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who wrestled alongside FTR at a recent Big Time Wrestling event. The Nature Boy discusses his love of Steamboat, why he thinks he is the best babyface in the business, and how he thinks he could make another return to the ring. Highlights can be found below.
WWE Interested In Purchasing Other Companies Such as Pro Wrestling and Boxing Promotions?
WWE is apparently interested in buying other companies, including pro wrestling promotions. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan appeared at the Wells Fargo TMT Conference with analyst Steven Cahall on Wednesday in Las Vegas, and McMahon alluded to comments she made on the recent WWE Q3 earnings call, about how mergers and acquisitions are one of the company’s potential areas for growth.
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
Title Match and More Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top company superstar Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship in a lumberjack match, and an appearance from the AEW tag team champions, The Acclaimed. Check it out below. -Orange Cassidy vs. QT...
Road Dogg Jokes He Used To Enjoy Saying WWE NXT Was Developmental When AEW Beat Them In Ratings
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the head-to-head war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite that started in 2019. Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon used to view NXT as developmental, while Triple H thought it was the third brand.
AEW Dark Results 11/29/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (2-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-2) Justin Corino, (0-1) Ryan Mooney, (0-0) Steven Josifi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Lee Johnson and Steven Josifi will start things off. Collar and Elbow...
Backstage News on Finn Balor’s WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly has plans to book Finn Balor as one of his featured Superstars. A recent report from WrestleVotes notes that Triple H sees a “reclamation project” in Balor as he looks to do more with some of the top talents that were underutilized by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/2/2022
The December 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo is no longer using crutches. * Thea...
Sami Zayn Breaks Down What It Takes To Make It In The WWE: “It’s Putting Your Heart Into Whatever You’re Doing”
WWE superstar Sami Zayn recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on what it takes to be a big-time player in WWE, something he and Chris Hero, formerly known as Kassius Ohno, would break down all the time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
PCO Explains Why He Signed With Impact For Another Year, Talks Impact’s New Deal With DAZN
IMPACT star PCO recently participated in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where the former Ring of Honor world champion answered a number of questions about the pro-wrestling industry, including why he decided to sign a year extension with the promotion and how he hopes to achieve many things before moving on. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Video of the Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens War Games Spot, Photo of Reigns’ Bruise, Backstage Updates on WWE Plans Moving Forward
As we’ve noted, multiple sources have reported that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. Reigns was said to be upset over a slap he received from Owens, which he reportedly saw as an unplanned spot. The Tribal Chief reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. You can click here for the original report and click here for the previous update.
Samoa Joe Successful In First TNT Title Defense On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured top company star Samoa Joe defending the TNT championship against AR Fox, who officially signed with the promotion earlier today. Fox put up a fantastic effort against the Samoa Submission Machine, but eventually fell victim to the Muscle Buster. This marks Joe’s first title defense of the TNT championship since winning it at Full Gear a couple of weeks ago. He is also the reigning Ring of Honor Television champion.
Was MJF’s AEW Dynamite Suit a Response to Conor McGregor?, Ricky Starks Responds to MJF Warning
The Devil is in the details for AEW World Champion MJF, and his Reign of Terror is just beginning. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw MJF speak for the first time since William Regal helped him win the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. He name-dropped WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H, introduced his new Big Burberry Belt version of the AEW World Title, and then left Regal laying on the mat.
United Empire’s TJP and Akira Invite The Young Bucks To Return To NJPW
NJPW stars and current IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions TJP and Akira, who represent the United Empire faction, recently participated in an online-meet-and-greet with NJPW fans, which also saw the duo answer a bunch of questions on the pro-wrestling industry. At one point TJP and Akira were asked about some...
