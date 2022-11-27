Read full article on original website
WWE star says Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her on the microphone
During an appearance on the That’s Dope podcast, WWE star Zelina Vega commented on what it has been like working at a television taping…. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
ASK TITO: William Regal Leaving AEW for WWE?, Sami Zayn/Bloodline, Demolition in WWE Hall of Fame?, and More
Welcome back to the Excellence in Column writing brought to you exclusively from NoDQ.com and from the Retirement Home. The news headlines are dwindling as the fallout from the AEW EVPs vs. CM Punk situation has been quieting down and Triple H has been settling in as the WWE show runner. Thus, the content that I can provide is also dwindling down, as I loosely follow the shows but no longer care to review any shows. Hence why I wrote a unique column lately, based on a reader request or challenge, on painting up eyelashes.
WWE Matches That Deserved 5 STARS From Dave Meltzer — BUT DID NOT GET IT!
The following video from Just Alyx is a list of WWE matches that deserved 5 stars from Dave Meltzer but didn’t get it. Enjoy!
Backstage news update regarding William Regal reportedly leaving AEW for a WWE return
As previously noted, there is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW. During the November 30th 2022 edition of Dynamite, MJF turned against Regal in an angle that was seemingly designed to write Regal off television. It was initially believed that Regal had signed...
What is being said about William Regal’s situation with AEW following Dynamite
As previously noted, there is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW. During the November 30th 2022 edition of Dynamite, MJF turned against Regal in an angle that was seemingly designed to write Regal off television. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com...
What Kenny Omega said to fans after the 11/30/22 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air
After the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega cut a promo for the fans and said the following…. “Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only for All Elite Wrestling, but, heck, just for professional wrestling. Now I know what we’re here to do, specifically perhaps, is wrestling. More specifically, perhaps it’s sports entertainment. But you know something? Give it a second, I’ve got a good closing line here.
Video: Ruby Soho makes her return to AEW television during Dynamite
As previously noted, Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose during the finish of Soho and Ortiz vs. Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara. During the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Soho made her return and attacked Melo. The two brawled at ringside and Soho left Melo laying with the Destination Unknown on the ramp.
Reason why Chris Jericho did not appear on the 11/30/22 edition of AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho was not present for the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. As it turns out, Jericho is currently in Australia for a tour with his band Fozzy. Jericho wrote the following earlier this week via Instagram…. “After a 30 hour travel day,...
Austin Theory comments on the new direction of his WWE television character
During an interview with Ottawa’s City News website, United States champion Austin Theory commented on the new direction of his WWE television character…. “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. Having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”
How Tony Khan feels about Ricky Steamboat possibly having a match in AEW
As previously noted, Ricky Steamboat served as guest timekeeper during the House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite on August 17th 2022. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Steamboat possibly having a match in AEW following his return to the ring over the weekend…
Names that were initially considered for Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction revealed
During an appearance on the Getting Over podcast, WWE women’s tag team champion Dakota Kai commented on names that were initially considered for Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction…. “When she [Bayley first mentioned it to me a couple of years…it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox.] Those were...
Video: “Hangman” Adam Page returns from concussion on AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page suffering a concussion. In the opening segment of Dynamite on November 30th, Jon Moxley cut a promo and said “There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!” Moxley’s promo was interrupted by Page who came into the ring and a brawl erupted. Officials tried to separate the two as the fans started a “let them fight” chant. Excalibur brought up how he didn’t believe Page was cleared yet.
Details on how Bray Wyatt’s White Rabbit teases impacted WWE
During an appearance at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit, Stephanie McMahon discussed the impact of the White Rabbit teases leading up to Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE…. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul Levesque, it’s one of the key strengths that he was one of the biggest performers in the history of our business. He understands what it takes to be a successful superstar, one of the most successful. He understands audience connection and how to create content in a way I don’t think many do. When you think about the changes he’s made, the talent he’s brought back, not only bringing back stars, but how he’s doing it.”
Details regarding William Regal possibly getting out of his AEW contract to make WWE return
As previously noted, there is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW. During the November 30th 2022 edition of Dynamite, MJF turned against Regal in an angle that was seemingly designed to write Regal off television. In an update on rumors regarding Regal possibly...
CM Punk reportedly ready to leave AEW and move on to his next project
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In regards to CM Punk possibly returning to feud with The Elite, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that those close to the situation believe there is “no chance” or “very little” chance of that happening. It’s believed that both sides publicly joked about the altercation as a way to get out their frustrations and for legal reasons, neither side can publicly tell their story and they might never be allowed to.
Andrade El Idolo’s pectoral tear said to be “bad” and he’s expected to be “out for a while”
As previously noted, Andrade El Idolo revealed that he had pectoral surgery via a post on Instagram. The belief is that Andrade will need around six months to recover if not longer. During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on his son-in-law’s status in AEW…. “I like the stuff with...
Viewership numbers are in for WWE RAW following the 2022 Survivor Series PLE
The November 28th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, which featured the fallout from Survivor Series 2022, drew an average of 1.688 million viewers on the USA Network with a 0.40 18-49 demo rating. The show ranked 6th, 7th, and 8th for the day on cable and the first hour was commercial-free. Here were the hourly numbers…
The Undertaker gives his thoughts on Sami Zayn’s storyline with The Bloodline
In an interview with SI.com, The Undertaker discussed Sami Zayn’s ongoing storyline with The Bloodline…. “Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”
Former WWE star released during start of the pandemic returning under the Triple H regime
WWE has been bringing back numerous wrestlers that were released from the company since Triple H took creative control. Several names have been rumored for a WWE comeback in recent months and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company. Young was written off television during this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling when he was “stabbed to death” by Cody Deaner.
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Male Superstar of the Year
Thank for you voting in the 23rd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards. You can vote during the entire month of December and please spread the word as every vote counts! Candidates were determined by fan nominations. GrimSuperhero MJF delivering a masterclass of a promo at 26 years old. If this...
