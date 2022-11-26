Read full article on original website
Hall scores twice, Bruins top Lightning for 13th consecutive home win
BOSTON -- Taylor Hall scored two goals for the Boston Bruins, who extended their season-opening home winning streak to 13 games with a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden . "We're learning that every team is going to give us their best," Hall said. "We're not...
Sully Says: "I Disagree with the Call"
The Penguins, looking to rebound from a 4-1 defeat a mere three days ago at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, headed into tonight's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes looking to even out the results two games into their five-game homestand. Kris Letang was out due to illness, replaced...
Lightning’s Kucherov Has Evolved Into a Veteran Leader
The image of Tampa Bay Lightning’s forward Nikita Kucherov shirtless, arms stretched wide with a big grin on his bearded face, is now part of NHL history. They had just won their second Stanley Cup and he led the team in playoff points (32 points in 23 games) – after missing the entire season due to hip surgery. In his first game of the postseason against the Florida Panthers, he scored two goals and had an assist, which was not only impressive but quite frankly, stunning.
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
What Roope Hintz' eight-year extension means to Dallas
Mike Modano was 28 when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Same with Sergei Zubov. Derian Hatcher and Darryl Sydor were 26. Jere Lehtinen and Richard Matvichuk were 25. Now, Bob Gainey complemented that group with some outstanding veterans - future Hall-of-Famers - and that pushed them over the top in their quest to consistently be one of the best teams in the league. It's interesting to see what "the core" of the team looked like back then. It was filled with high draft choices who were in their prime. When you look back, it makes sense they were that good.
How to watch Stars vs. Blues: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against St. Louis on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Game 23: Dallas Stars (12-6-4, 28 points) vs. St. Louis Blues (11-10-0,...
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
Cotter's Shootout Goal Gives Golden Knights 3-2 Win in Columbus
Vegas earned the extra point in the seventh round of the shootout. The Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) kicked off their road trip with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-2) on Monday night at Nationwide Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. After a quiet 15 minutes to start...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PANTHERS
FLAMES (9-9-3) vs. PANTHERS (10-8-3) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (29) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe...
Recap: Ducks Grab a Point on Terry's Tying Goal, Fall 2-1 in OT to Preds
The Ducks fought back to tie the game in the third period, but Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal in overtime, clinching a 2-1 win for the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Despite earning a standings point, the Ducks fell to 6-15-2 on the season and 2-9-2 on the...
Mailbag: Devils, Bruins better than expected; Rangers issues
Here is the Nov. 30 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. How about three surprises thus far this season? What team(s)/player(s) have surprised you the most? Could be good or bad. Is there one storyline that you didn't see coming? -- @theashcity.
