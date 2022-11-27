Photos: Kennedy Catholic flies to Class 4A championship game behind Devon Forehand's five touchdown passes

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Kennedy Catholic's "Air Raid" was on point - and so was the Lancers' surge into the Class 4A championship game.

Devon Forehand threw for 331 yards and five touchdowns, and the fourth-seeded 4A NPSL champions stopped No. 8 seed Emerald Ridge, 42-28, in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon at Sparks Stadium.

Forehand led three touchdown drives over the final nine minutes of the first half to erase a deficit, and grab a 30-15 halftime lead. The final score was on a 19-yard strike to Mason Hayes with 42 seconds remaining to cap a string of 22 unanswered points.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Kennedy Catholic-Emerald RIdge game:

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller