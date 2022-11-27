Photos: Kennedy Catholic flies to Class 4A championship game behind Devon Forehand's five touchdown passes
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Kennedy Catholic's "Air Raid" was on point - and so was the Lancers' surge into the Class 4A championship game.
Devon Forehand threw for 331 yards and five touchdowns, and the fourth-seeded 4A NPSL champions stopped No. 8 seed Emerald Ridge, 42-28, in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon at Sparks Stadium.
Forehand led three touchdown drives over the final nine minutes of the first half to erase a deficit, and grab a 30-15 halftime lead. The final score was on a 19-yard strike to Mason Hayes with 42 seconds remaining to cap a string of 22 unanswered points.
Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Kennedy Catholic-Emerald RIdge game:
