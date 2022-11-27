ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Photos: Kennedy Catholic flies to Class 4A championship game behind Devon Forehand's five touchdown passes

By Todd Milles, SBLive
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrmUj_0jOj3H6M00

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Kennedy Catholic's "Air Raid" was on point - and so was the Lancers' surge into the Class 4A championship game.

Devon Forehand threw for 331 yards and five touchdowns, and the fourth-seeded 4A NPSL champions stopped No. 8 seed Emerald Ridge, 42-28, in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon at Sparks Stadium.

Forehand led three touchdown drives over the final nine minutes of the first half to erase a deficit, and grab a 30-15 halftime lead. The final score was on a 19-yard strike to Mason Hayes with 42 seconds remaining to cap a string of 22 unanswered points.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Kennedy Catholic-Emerald RIdge game:

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AG0f_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwBWC_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SailN_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fFPM_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zS89_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FkPU_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDhjM_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jJRp_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgO1B_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxWAT_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPYAY_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hMvA_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsRqv_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJL5F_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpnjw_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZEsC_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4jmt_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WA7uX_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTFu7_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvUFx_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjpsM_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yY0v2_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWf9H_0jOj3H6M00

Photo by Vince Miller

Comments / 0

 

