ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance

Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Archbishop Hoban topped by Toledo Central Catholic in OHSAA Division II state title game despite 356 yards rushing by 'Mr. Football' Lamar Sperling

CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
COLUMBUS, OH
KRMG

Ohio zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has two reasons to celebrate: twin baby polar bears!. In a post to its Facebook page, the zoo said, “We can bear-ly contain our excitement! For the first time since 2012, we welcomed twin polar bear cubs to the Toledo Zoo family!”
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Beacon

Redskins drop season basketball opener to Fostoria

It wasn’t quite the season opening game the Port Clinton Redskins and coach Ryan Hicks had in mind. The final result had Fostoria on top by just two points, 49-47. It was a pretty even game throughout, and when the buzzer sounded ending the first half, the two teams were tied at 24. Fostoria opened up a 7-point lead by the end of the third quarter. The Redskins mounted a comeback in the final quarter, but it came up short.
PORT CLINTON, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy