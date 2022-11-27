Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
MAC Championship Prediction: Toledo and Ohio Meet in the Motor City
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the MAC Football Championship Game between the Toledo Rockets and Ohio Bobcats, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance
Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
WKYC
Archbishop Hoban topped by Toledo Central Catholic in OHSAA Division II state title game despite 356 yards rushing by 'Mr. Football' Lamar Sperling
CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State. It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of the main reasons, if not the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
13abc.com
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
NBC4 Columbus
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
Ohio zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has two reasons to celebrate: twin baby polar bears!. In a post to its Facebook page, the zoo said, “We can bear-ly contain our excitement! For the first time since 2012, we welcomed twin polar bear cubs to the Toledo Zoo family!”
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
Beacon
Redskins drop season basketball opener to Fostoria
It wasn’t quite the season opening game the Port Clinton Redskins and coach Ryan Hicks had in mind. The final result had Fostoria on top by just two points, 49-47. It was a pretty even game throughout, and when the buzzer sounded ending the first half, the two teams were tied at 24. Fostoria opened up a 7-point lead by the end of the third quarter. The Redskins mounted a comeback in the final quarter, but it came up short.
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
13abc.com
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
