Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
Devin Booker, Monty Williams named best in West for the month
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for October and November, while head coach Monty Williams won Coach of the Month, the NBA announced on Thursday. Booker in the first 21 games of the season has averaged 29.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8...
Mercury release 2023 WNBA schedule
The Mercury and the WNBA released their full schedules on Wednesday, revealing that Phoenix will open on Friday, May 19, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Last season, the first under head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury went 15-21 to slip into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a two-game series by the eventual-champion Las Vegas Aces.
Turnovers, poor free throw shooting spoil another outstanding night from Kamaria McDaniel
After notching 28 points against No. 19 Oregon, graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel followed up her big game with another as she dropped 26 in Michigan State's women's basketball final second loss against Georgia Tech.The Baylor transfer doesn't care about her stat lines though. All she said she cares about is winning."I'm just trying to win and wherever I'm needed," McDaniel said. "I'm trying to be that for my team. So however, whatever that looks like that's what I'm trying to do. It's just a blessing to be able to go out and perform but at the end of the day...
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley would shove Suns’ Deandre Ayton all over again
Phoenix Suns fans were given yet another reason to dislike Patrick Beverley when the Los Angeles Lakers guard shoved big man Deandre Ayton in the back just over a week ago. Then came Wednesday, when Beverley took things a step further when discussing the incident that resulted in a three-game suspension for the guard.
LeBron James: A photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957 has NBA star asking questions of media's handling of race issues
The issue of race and its historical legacy in the US was at the forefront of NBA star LeBron James' mind on Wednesday as he asked reporters why he hadn't received any questions about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957.
L.A. Kings rally for late win over Arizona Coyotes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Trevor Moore, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala also tallied goals for the Kings, who had dropped...
Phoenix Suns’ James Jones elaborates on new role, state of ownership
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that general manager James Jones is now the president of basketball operations while also still holding onto that GM title. With any title change like this in a professional sports organization’s front office, the question is immediately presented of what it exactly means.
Seeing is believing: How LSU coach Brian Kelly turned Tigers into West Division champs
ATLANTA — The SEC regular season ended right where many thought Georgia would be, but Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers were not supposed to be here. At least, not according to those who predicted LSU to finish fifth in the SEC West Division at the SEC Media Days in his same city last July.
