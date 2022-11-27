ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
Arizona Sports

Mercury release 2023 WNBA schedule

The Mercury and the WNBA released their full schedules on Wednesday, revealing that Phoenix will open on Friday, May 19, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Last season, the first under head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury went 15-21 to slip into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a two-game series by the eventual-champion Las Vegas Aces.
The State News, Michigan State University

Turnovers, poor free throw shooting spoil another outstanding night from Kamaria McDaniel

After notching 28 points against No. 19 Oregon, graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel followed up her big game with another as she dropped 26 in Michigan State's women's basketball final second loss against Georgia Tech.The Baylor transfer doesn't care about her stat lines though. All she said she cares about is winning."﻿I'm just trying to win and wherever I'm needed," McDaniel said. "I'm trying to be that for my team. So however, whatever that looks like that's what I'm trying to do. It's just a blessing to be able to go out and perform but at the end of the day...
Arizona Sports

L.A. Kings rally for late win over Arizona Coyotes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Trevor Moore, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala also tallied goals for the Kings, who had dropped...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

