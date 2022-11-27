ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Men's Basketball Returns Home, Defeats Purdue Northwest 74-67

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Central Michigan freshman guard Reggie Bass (25 points) and senior guard Brian Taylor (28 points) combined to score 53 of CMU's 74 points and the Chippewas outscored Purdue Northwest 18-0 over a six-minute span to claim a 74-67 home win Tuesday evening at McGuirk Arena. With the win, Central Michigan improves to 3-4 on the year, while Purdue Northwest drops to 5-3 overall.
Fox17

MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
9&10 News

Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely

UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
