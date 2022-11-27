Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Men's Basketball Returns Home, Defeats Purdue Northwest 74-67
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Central Michigan freshman guard Reggie Bass (25 points) and senior guard Brian Taylor (28 points) combined to score 53 of CMU's 74 points and the Chippewas outscored Purdue Northwest 18-0 over a six-minute span to claim a 74-67 home win Tuesday evening at McGuirk Arena. With the win, Central Michigan improves to 3-4 on the year, while Purdue Northwest drops to 5-3 overall.
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
Fox17
MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely
UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
Comments / 0