OU football: Sooners fall to Texas Tech 51-48 in overtime in Lubbock (live scoring summary, highlights)

Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Wofford transfer Sam Godwin seizing opportunity with Sooners ahead of matchup with Villanova
Oklahoma won the ESPN Events Invitational thanks in part to an unlikely source. Junior forward Sam Godwin, a transfer from Wofford, came off the bench and averaged nine points and five rebounds in three games against Nebraska, Seton Hall and Mississippi, helping OU take home the title. He especially made an impact in the latter two games, combining to shoot 11-for-15 from the field,leading all OU bench players in points in both games.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 7 Sooners earn All-Big 12 honors; Dillon Gabriel named offensive newcomer of the year
Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims Jr., offensive lineman Anton Harrison and punter Michael Turk were voted by conference head coaches as All-Big 12 first team selections on Wednesday. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel won offensive newcomer of the year. Tight end Brayden Willis, running back Eric Gray and defensive end Ethan Downs were...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease announces NCAA Transfer Portal entry
Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. officially announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday after a public back-and-forth to begin the week. Mike Roach of 247Sports reported Monday that Wease would enter the portal. Then, Wease said he hadn't made a decision yet during an appearance on an NIL podcast released Tuesday.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents approves new football operations facility, upgrades to other Sooners venues
The OU Board of Regents approved the new Football Operations Facilities project and the accompanying architect selection for the project during its Wednesday meeting. The project is an addition to the university’s yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements. The meeting’s agenda noted an interim approval cost for the project of $4 million at maximum to allow the university an accurate project budget in the future.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Undergraduate Student Congress defines Islamophobia, funds drug testing coasters
OU's Undergraduate Student Congress unanimously passed three pieces of legislation to define Islamophobia, allocate funds for drug testing coasters and honor Bob Stoops, former OU football head coach, during its final meeting of the semester Tuesday evening. Rep. Nathanael Reese and Carolyn Berggren, the human diversity committee chair, presented a...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents to consider Chicago Statement, aircraft fleet expansion, 1st-year housing funds
OU’s Board of Regents will hold its November meeting on Wednesday, with agenda items including the adoption of the Chicago Statement, approval of the OU School of Aviation Studies’ name change, the expansion of the aviation fleet and the ratification of funds for the first phase of OU’s First-Year Housing Masterplan, including the demolition of Adams Center.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
Oklahoma Daily
Local agricultural, livestock producers struggle with inflation, drought in central Oklahoma
With Cleveland County currently in extreme drought, local farmers described struggling with major economic impacts, rising production costs and inadequate rainfall. Cleveland County and central Oklahoma are currently in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Local farms in the county said they’re worried about how this could negatively impact agricultural and livestock producers.
Lubbock Woman Receives Prison Sentence for a 2019 Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock woman has received her prison sentence for a hit-and-run incident that occurred back in 2019. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Avenue Q in May of 2019 after reports of an incident involving a pedestrian. At the scene Lubbock police discovered the body of 52-year-old Gloria Valdez who was pronounced deceased at the scene, Valdez' dog was also with her at the time of the incident and declared deceased.
One seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Idalou Road and East Loop 289 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Lubbock Woman Gets Snowed in While Staying in Ruidoso Cabin
Last week marked the annual fall family get-together some love and others hate, Thanksgiving. As someone that was not only born around Thanksgiving, but also loves anything to do with food, I am quite fond of the holiday. As a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as my birthday...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
KCBD
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
Home destroyed, 1 person injured following fire
A Lubbock trailer home was destroyed by a fire, sending one person to the hospital.
okcfox.com
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
everythinglubbock.com
Overnight stabbing now fatal, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A stabbing early Friday morning was fatal, according to an update by the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after the stabbing, which occurred in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.
Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died
An arrest warrant described the evidence that led Lubbock Police to charge Kassandra Aguayo, 29, with the murder of Ramon Flores, 66.
LPD says unknown suspect hit, killed 33-year-old pedestrian, drove away
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released updated information Tuesday on a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Police identified the victim as Jamil Wilson, 33. UPDATED STORY LINK: Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet Police said Wilson was trying to cross the eastbound lanes in the 2100 block of Marsha […]
