Bryan College Station Eagle
Coleman helps lead Texas A&M men's basketball team to comfortable win over SMU
When Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman came out of the blocks in the Aggies’ nonconference game against SMU on Wednesday, head coach Buzz Williams had flashbacks to A&M’s two-game road bump at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. In both losses, Coleman was 2 for 8 from the field and...
Texas A&M men's basketball team adds boost to nonconference schedule
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up its 74-62 National Invitation Tournament win over Alcorn State last season, head coach Buzz Williams memorably presented his researched case on why his program was snubbed from the NCAA tournament. In a data packet he had distributed to the media,...
Texas A&M's Lisa Bricker, Alexis Robinson named SEC riders of month
Texas A&M’s Lisa Bricker and Alexis Robinson were named Southeastern Conference riders of the month Thursday. Bricker earned the award in reining, going 2-0 in November and earned one most outstanding performer (MOP) award. Robinson won in horsemanship, going 1-0-1 with one MOP in November.
No. 2 Blinn women's basketball team defeats LSU-Eunice to reach 8-0
EUNICE, La. — The second-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat LSU-Eunice 81-50 on Wednesday. Sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis led Blinn (8-0) with 17 points, while sophomore guard Skylar Barnes had 15 and sophomore guard Hannah Humphrey added 10. The Buccaneers will host Western Texas at 2 p.m. Saturday...
Texas A&M women's basketball team will have defense tested by unbeaten Kansas
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has trouble guarding the ball, which is a concern heading into Wednesday night’s game at Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-0) average 74.6 points per game and are shooting 45.2% from the field with five players averaging at least nine points per game. They have been consistent, too, scoring at least 72 points in every game but no more than 79.
Former Texas A&M coach Jim Turner’s offensive line camp set for this month
Former Texas A&M offensive line coach Jim Turner is holding a camp for offensive linemen for students in grades sixth through 12th on Dec. 27-28 at College Station’s Cougar Field. The first day will feature run technique and the second day will be pass technique with film and on-field...
Rudder boys basketball team wins two games to open Madisonville tournament
MADISONVILLE — The Rudder boys basketball team beat Mexia 68-60 and Class 3A’s No. 11 Crockett 71-64 on Thursday to open play at the Madisonville tournament. Landon Heslip scored 21 points, and Kevin Holmes had 20 for the Rangers (5-1) in the win over Mexia, while Heslip had 20 and Holmes 16 against Crockett. Kentun King scored 14 points in both victories.
Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
Cessna: Aggies await Jimbo Fisher's call on play-calling
Texas A&M’s victory over LSU ended talk of buying out Jimbo Fisher, which was a reach since it would cost approximately $86 million. Add in the buyouts for his assistants along with hiring a new coach and staff, and the final cost would be at least $150 million. That...
Texas A&M volleyball player Allison Fields named to SEC community service team for 2nd straight year
Texas A&M graduate libero Allison Fields was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team for the second straight year Wednesday. Fields has performed 88 hours of community service while at A&M, including participating in A&M’s Sports Day with the Boys and Girls Club.
Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson named to SEC community service team
Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. Robinson volunteers at Twin City Missions and has participated in the A&M Athletics Sports Day event at the local Boys and Girls Club.
Bryan girls basketball team falls to Houston Second Baptist
The Bryan girls basketball team rallied to tie the game through three quarters but couldn’t sustain the effort against Houston Second Baptist, which pulled away for a 53-46 victory Tuesday. “I think our effort was great,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “I think our effort kept us in...
Burton football team's defense dominant during playoff run
For Burton’s defensive line, the group is more than just teammates in the trenches. The tough, physical Panther unit is a family. Tryone Gilmon, Trayvon Gilmon, Raylan Parker and Jermiah Hudgen make up Burton’s defensive line, and the four of them are cousins. “They take a lot of...
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team earns bragging rights with win over Bryan
Anytime the A&M Consolidated and Bryan boys basketball teams get together, bragging rights are on the line in the crosstown showdown. In the latest edition of the series Tuesday, the 12th-ranked Tigers could start boasting before the halftime buzzer even rang in a 74-57 rout at Viking Gym. High energy...
Texas A&M University choirs prepare for Holiday Spirit of Aggieland performance
People of all ages are can hear a chorus of Christmas melodies during the Holiday Spirit of Aggieland — hosted by the Texas A&M University Choral Activities — at 3 p.m. Sunday at Rudder Auditorium, where three choirs will sing classic Christmas songs. Texas A&M Choral Activities choirs...
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 30
The city of College Station's Christmas in the Park is Friday and Saturday at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park featuring hayrides, cookies, hot chocolate, performances, photos with Santa and reindeer, and more. Admission is free and the event runs from 6-10 p.m. each night. Friday’s performances include Kane Alvarado, the A&M Consolidated Middle School dance team and Texas A&M’s trombone choir while Saturday’s performances include the Oakwood Intermediate Wildcat Chorale, the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe and the College Station Middle School choir.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (12) updates to this series since Updated 10 min ago.
American Guild of Organists
The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present the first of three Advent recitals at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. The music of the season will be performed by members of the local chapter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 2
Downtown holiday window decorating contest, Downtown Bryan. Voting runs from Dec. 2-8. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Bryan. Free First Friday yoga, 5-6 p.m., Yoga Studio BCS, 305 N. Parker Ave. #111 in Bryan. Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000...
