KTUL
Woman arrested, accused of breaking into apartment, locking chain locks on doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of breaking into two apartments. On Nov. 26, officers said they responded to a burglary in progress at an apartment near 91st and Riverside. The victim told police she was in the process of moving and came back to...
KTUL
Tulsa police identify homicide victim, issue warrant of arrest for suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman killed in Tulsa's 67th homicide of the year. Officers say 32-year-old Monica Deleon was found with cutting wounds and bruises inside of a home in east Tulsa early Wednesday morning. Police have identified 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr....
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for 28-year-old homicide suspect after woman found wounded in home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they are actively trying to find a homicide suspect. They identified the suspect as 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr. Officers were called near 41st and 145th East Avenue Wednesday morning. A woman was found with stab wounds and bruising and was taken...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to sell stolen trailer, Osage County deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Deputy Jared Minson was patrolling rural areas of the county on Tuesday. He says he spotted a vehicle that had a trailer attached to it. Minson said he contacted the vehicle's driver and determined the trailer had recently been stolen. The driver was...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests two after armed robbery in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are in custody after deputies say they attempted to rob a man during a private sell. On Saturday, the victim met with Stephanie Cochran and William Backlund in south Tulsa to sell an SUV. During the exchange of money, Backlund pointed a gun...
KTUL
Armed, barricaded suspect shot, killed after Cherokee Nation marshals serve felony warrant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation officers said they were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon near Locust Grove. Cherokee Nation marshals say the male suspect was charged with two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of rape. According to officers, the...
KTUL
Woman arrested after pointing gun at people in north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after pointing a gun at two people in a north Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it was called to an apartment complex near North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street Monday just before 2 p.m. for the incident.
KTUL
Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
KTUL
2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
KTUL
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
KTUL
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
KTUL
Construction workers find body of 50-year-old man in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call on Nov. 28 concerning a body found by construction workers. Workers found an adult man's body on pastureland located near Wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County. OSCO says the victim was identified as...
KTUL
34-year-old dead after crash near Pryor, troopers say driver intoxicated
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old man from Lawton died after a crash in Mayes County early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Elliott/US-69A just south of Pryor. Christopher Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
KTUL
North Tulsa man pleads for traffic safety improvements from city council
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A north Tulsa man is pushing for traffic safety improvements in front of the Tulsa City Council. James Johnson is on a mission. "This is a public nuisance," he said. For months he's been raising the alarm about accidents that have been happening near his...
KTUL
Wind causes fire to spread to multiple homes, structures in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Tulsa Fire Department received a call of a structure on fire near East 81st Place and South Lewis Avenue near Oral Roberts University. TFD says due to the strong winds, the fire spread to two additional structures, causing a...
KTUL
NewsChannel 8 hosting Spread the Warmth blanket drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Help make this winter a little cozier for people in need. Please consider donating to NewsChannel 8’s Spread the Warmth blanket drive from December 5 through January 7. Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa will give the blankets to families right here in our community.
KTUL
Tulsa organizations examine racial disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Youth Services of Tulsa and Tulsa Dream Center in partnership with the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform released a report on Wednesday that examines the disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system. The report found that Black youth in Tulsa are arrested at five...
KTUL
Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
KTUL
Spike in children getting RSV, flu in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If your children are suffering from coughing, sneezing, or a runny nose, they are far from alone as RSV, flu, and COVID seem to be converging at the same time. "So, obviously first of all I will always start by saying wash the hands," said...
