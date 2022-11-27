ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police identify homicide victim, issue warrant of arrest for suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman killed in Tulsa's 67th homicide of the year. Officers say 32-year-old Monica Deleon was found with cutting wounds and bruises inside of a home in east Tulsa early Wednesday morning. Police have identified 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for missing man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Construction workers find body of 50-year-old man in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call on Nov. 28 concerning a body found by construction workers. Workers found an adult man's body on pastureland located near Wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County. OSCO says the victim was identified as...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

34-year-old dead after crash near Pryor, troopers say driver intoxicated

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old man from Lawton died after a crash in Mayes County early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Elliott/US-69A just south of Pryor. Christopher Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

NewsChannel 8 hosting Spread the Warmth blanket drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Help make this winter a little cozier for people in need. Please consider donating to NewsChannel 8’s Spread the Warmth blanket drive from December 5 through January 7. Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa will give the blankets to families right here in our community.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Spike in children getting RSV, flu in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If your children are suffering from coughing, sneezing, or a runny nose, they are far from alone as RSV, flu, and COVID seem to be converging at the same time. "So, obviously first of all I will always start by saying wash the hands," said...
TULSA, OK

