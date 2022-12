Rutgers fell to Miami on Wednesday night by a final of 68-61 in a game that seemed to be there for the taking. Rutgers held an 11-point lead approaching the midway point of the second half but could not hang on. The loss drops the Scarlet Knights to 5-2 on the season with a tough stretch of game awaiting. Miami improved to 7-1 after coming off an elite eight finish in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

