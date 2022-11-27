Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Tickets now available for 2023 Pro Bowl GamesAdrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Eater
Here Are 2022’s Eater Awards Winners for Las Vegas
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the restaurants that made a major impact in Eater cities across the country over the last 12 months. The awardees represent the best of the best: the restaurants and chefs who serve the Las Vegas Valley with memorable dining experiences and the teams who continue to shape and nurture the city’s distinct culinary culture.
news3lv.com
Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 numerals stops in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans can kick off the new year New York style with its iconic 2023 light-up sign. The Times Square New Year’s Eve “2023” Numerals makes its stop in Las Vegas during Kia America's national tour. A Kia Telluride SUV will be...
963kklz.com
New Record Set At Las Vegas Airport
The city of Las Vegas welcomed a record 5.17 million passengers traveling through Harry Reid International Airport during the month of October. According to an article written by KTNV Staff on KTNV.com, not only has the number of visitors to Sin City been increasing month after month, but visitors are now paying more than ever before for hotel rooms. Prices increased by 20% from September to October, from an average of about $174 to $210 per night. Not only that, but gaming wins surpassed $1 billion dollars for the 20th consecutive month.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid International Airport presents new temporary sign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Holiday travelers can take a look at a brand new sign as they pass Harry Reid International Airport this season. And after almost a year since Harry Reid International Airport officially changed its name from McCarran, temporary signs have started showing up on the corner of Tropicana and Koval.
jammin1057.com
Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas
A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
news3lv.com
Beard Papa's Cream Puffs to open Las Vegas location this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new cream puff place is gearing up to make its return to the Las Vegas valley. Japanese cream puff shop Beard Papa's recently announced the grand opening of their new location, set for Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. The store will be located...
8newsnow.com
More than just a donut with Mochinut Henderson
Las Vegas Now is back at Mochinut Henderson. This time they find out what makes their donuts special, how their milk tea bobas are made and sample one of their best-selling Korean style rice hotdogs.
news3lv.com
Huge crowds expected with NFR shows sold out in Las Vegas; record payout for contestants
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center, with huge crowds expected, which is a good sign for the local economy. The popular rodeo returns for its 37th year, with cowboys and cowgirls taking over...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Very Modern Experience
Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies. Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the...
Fox5 KVVU
Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Las Vegas. Authorities confirmed that 2 people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on US 95 southbound, near Boulder Highway. No further details pertaining to the wreck have been...
Driver nearly hit tourists, officers in chase near Las Vegas Strip that ended in fire
The man accused of evading police Wednesday by driving on curbs and sidewalks near and on the Las Vegas Strip, nearly colliding with tourists and officers, sparked a fire by revving his tires in a busy intersection, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
news3lv.com
Miranda Lambert extends Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood through 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music star Miranda Lambert will be hanging around Las Vegas for a little while longer. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that Lambert has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip through 2023. Sixteen new shows of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo" are...
Las Vegas gaming wins surpass $1 billion for 20th month in a row
For the 20th consecutive month, Las Vegas gaming wins have surpassed $1 billion. More than $97.5 million in revenue has been generated.
Cowboy Christmas rides into Las Vegas with NFR
Cowboy Christmas rides into town while the National Finals Rodeo. The holiday market features more than 350 exhibitors from across the country and it offers interactive experiences for families.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
news3lv.com
Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
