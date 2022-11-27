ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eater

Here Are 2022’s Eater Awards Winners for Las Vegas

Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the restaurants that made a major impact in Eater cities across the country over the last 12 months. The awardees represent the best of the best: the restaurants and chefs who serve the Las Vegas Valley with memorable dining experiences and the teams who continue to shape and nurture the city’s distinct culinary culture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Record Set At Las Vegas Airport

The city of Las Vegas welcomed a record 5.17 million passengers traveling through Harry Reid International Airport during the month of October. According to an article written by KTNV Staff on KTNV.com, not only has the number of visitors to Sin City been increasing month after month, but visitors are now paying more than ever before for hotel rooms. Prices increased by 20% from September to October, from an average of about $174 to $210 per night. Not only that, but gaming wins surpassed $1 billion dollars for the 20th consecutive month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid International Airport presents new temporary sign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Holiday travelers can take a look at a brand new sign as they pass Harry Reid International Airport this season. And after almost a year since Harry Reid International Airport officially changed its name from McCarran, temporary signs have started showing up on the corner of Tropicana and Koval.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas

A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Beard Papa's Cream Puffs to open Las Vegas location this month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new cream puff place is gearing up to make its return to the Las Vegas valley. Japanese cream puff shop Beard Papa's recently announced the grand opening of their new location, set for Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. The store will be located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Very Modern Experience

Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies. Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the...
Fox5 KVVU

Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

