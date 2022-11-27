ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Toys for Tots 12-hour Mayor's Challenge kicks off across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Toys for Tots Mayor's Challenge is officially underway. This 12-hour challenge is Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is the final push for donations this holiday season. People are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids across six counties in Kentuckiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LOOK: Zoneton's Christmas firetruck features the Grinch this year

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department is dazzling the streets once again with its Santa Truck. The department unveiled its lit-up truck for the 2022 Christmas season on Wednesday. It took weeks of planning and nearly 80,000 lights to put together this year's design — which is Grinch-themed....
PIONEER VILLAGE, KY
Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Louisville in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Kentucky next year. The singer, known for songs like "Wasted on You" and "You Proof," wrapped up a tour in October. He's now hitting the road again in 2023 for the "One Night At A Time World Tour," and on his list of stops is the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Beloved Louisville artist Mark Anthony Mulligan dies at 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it was his big smile or his unique artwork, those who knew Mark Anthony Mulligan say they will always remember the light he brought to the community. "When that guy's eyes lit up and he smiled, it just makes a bad day better," Highlands resident...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fall break will be a full week for JCPS next school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students are getting a longer fall break next school year. In fact, they're getting a whole week. The JCPS school board approved the 2023-24 and 2024-25 calendars this week, and for next year, fall break will be Oct. 2-6. This past fall break was three days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gourmet popcorn shop opens its first storefront in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's finally a spot where you can get Froggy's Popcorn all the time. The small-batch, gourmet popcorn business opened its first storefront on Barret Avenue. Owner Melanie Fischer started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018. The company sells small-batch, gourmet, large-kernel popcorn, along with assorted confections. Previously only...
LOUISVILLE, KY
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Christian Academy of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's all come down to this weekend for Christian Academy. "It's a blessing to be here," CAL head coach Hunter Cantwell said. "We're trying to soak it up as we get ready to play." The Centurions entered the year with high expectations to win a state...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Shelby County man arrested for barn fire that killed horse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelby County man is in jail after police say he started a barn fire that killed a horse. Pedro Cruz Castellano, 33, is charged with arson, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police say that surveillance video shows that 33-year-old leaving after setting fire to hay...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY

