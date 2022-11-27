Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
WLKY.com
Toys for Tots 12-hour Mayor's Challenge kicks off across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Toys for Tots Mayor's Challenge is officially underway. This 12-hour challenge is Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is the final push for donations this holiday season. People are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids across six counties in Kentuckiana.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Zoneton's Christmas firetruck features the Grinch this year
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department is dazzling the streets once again with its Santa Truck. The department unveiled its lit-up truck for the 2022 Christmas season on Wednesday. It took weeks of planning and nearly 80,000 lights to put together this year's design — which is Grinch-themed....
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Highlands fixture with the 'gift of joy' shows what goes into his unique art
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some would call Mark Anthony Mulligan a Louisville legend. He was well known for hanging around the Highlands with his unique artwork in hand, smiling and waving and generally just bringing joy to the community. Back in 1990, WLKY interviewed him and let him explain what...
WLKY.com
Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Louisville in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Kentucky next year. The singer, known for songs like "Wasted on You" and "You Proof," wrapped up a tour in October. He's now hitting the road again in 2023 for the "One Night At A Time World Tour," and on his list of stops is the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
WLKY.com
'Hell's Kitchen' winner preps new Gordon Ramsay restaurant in southern Indiana casino
ELIZABETH, Ind. (Michael L. Jones) — Christina Wilson, vice president of Gordon Ramsay North America, survived one of the toughest job interviews ever to get to her current position,according to Louisville Business First. Wilson is in Greater Louisville this week making the final preparations for the 15th restaurant in...
WLKY.com
Beloved Louisville artist Mark Anthony Mulligan dies at 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it was his big smile or his unique artwork, those who knew Mark Anthony Mulligan say they will always remember the light he brought to the community. "When that guy's eyes lit up and he smiled, it just makes a bad day better," Highlands resident...
WLKY.com
Louisville volunteers spread holiday cheer to state's most abused, neglected kids at Maryhurst
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About a dozen community members in Louisville came together on Wednesday to give some of Kentucky's most abused and neglected children a little holiday cheer. The group met at the Maryhurst Lambeth campus on Dorsey Lane, and split up into five separate groups, one for each...
WLKY.com
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS personnel take part in active shooter training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In light of several recent mass shootings, including in Colorado and Virginia, Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS personnel took part in training exercises on how to respond in those situations. Ray Hennequant has been a firefighter for nine years. On Thursday, he admitted he never thought...
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
WLKY.com
Fall break will be a full week for JCPS next school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students are getting a longer fall break next school year. In fact, they're getting a whole week. The JCPS school board approved the 2023-24 and 2024-25 calendars this week, and for next year, fall break will be Oct. 2-6. This past fall break was three days.
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow's mom teaches (w)rapping to promote Giving Tuesday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of Louisville star Jack Harlow is teaching people how to rap. Wait, not that kind of rap -- wrap. Maggie Harlow is seen in a video released on Giving Tuesday teaching Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap presents. You can watch the full video...
WLKY.com
Gourmet popcorn shop opens its first storefront in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's finally a spot where you can get Froggy's Popcorn all the time. The small-batch, gourmet popcorn business opened its first storefront on Barret Avenue. Owner Melanie Fischer started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018. The company sells small-batch, gourmet, large-kernel popcorn, along with assorted confections. Previously only...
WLKY.com
Louisville Tenant Union gathers alongside Portland residents demanding better living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Louisville Tenant's Union gathered alongside residents of Portland's Rowan Place Apartments to demand better living conditions and new lease terms. The group rallied outside of Beacon Properties' management office in what they called a last resort. "Their apartments are making them sick," members...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman climbing Lynn Family Stadium 50 times to raise awareness, honor mother-in-law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month. A disease that, the American Lung Association reports, is affecting hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians right now. As the month comes to a close, a local woman is continuing the fight with a unique 50th birthday celebration while also...
WLKY.com
Louisville Collegiate School looks to demolish apartments to make way for parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of a Cherokee Triangle apartment complex is up for debate this week,according to Louisville Business First. Louisville Collegiate School (LCS) has applied to demolish the neighboring Yorktown Apartments, located at 2354 Grinstead Drive. The application goes before the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday.
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Christian Academy of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's all come down to this weekend for Christian Academy. "It's a blessing to be here," CAL head coach Hunter Cantwell said. "We're trying to soak it up as we get ready to play." The Centurions entered the year with high expectations to win a state...
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofit, mayor donate laptops to eastern Kentucky county devastated by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Four months after flooding ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky, a Louisville nonprofit and the mayor teamed up to assist one county. SOS International, which is known for providing medical supplies to disaster areas, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer donated 200 laptops to Knott County. The...
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofits encourage giving time and talents, not just treasure this Giving Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Giving Tuesday follows the busiest shopping weekend of the year. It's a day meant to focus on giving back to those in the community who need it most. This year, that need is high, but disposable income is low. With a turbulent economy, consumers are feeling a pinch, but so are nonprofits.
WLKY.com
Shelby County man arrested for barn fire that killed horse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelby County man is in jail after police say he started a barn fire that killed a horse. Pedro Cruz Castellano, 33, is charged with arson, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police say that surveillance video shows that 33-year-old leaving after setting fire to hay...
